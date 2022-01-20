German actor Hardy Krger dies at 93 | Cinema | DW

“I grew up with death, I got used to it,” Hardy Krger said in a 2018 interview with German news agency dpa just before his 90th birthday, when asked if he had fear of death.

The retired movie star spoke about surviving front line operations during World War II, bombing and escaping a death sentence and a firing squad. “A person usually can’t be so lucky,” he reflected.

Eberhard August Franz Ewald Krger was born in the Berlin district of Wedding on April 12, 1928, at the time of the Great Depression.

His father, an engineer, was a fan of Adolf Hitler and one of the first members of the Nazi Party. A bust of Hitler stood on the family piano.

A Nazi education

Time and time again, Krger has said that he was raised by his parents and teachers to be a Nazi. At the age of 13, he was accepted as a student at the Ordensburg Sonthofen, a Nazi educational institution designed to mold the regime’s future elite.

In 1943, Krger played a minor role in the Nazi propaganda film “Young Eagles”. During filming, Krger heard an older actor say a life-changing comment about Hitler: “Your demigod, that Austrian painter, is a criminal.” Krger then found out what was going on in camps like Bergen-Belsen and Dachau.

Sentenced to death at 16

Together with the SS “Nibelungen” division, Krger was ordered to the front in early 1945. By then he had lost all faith in the regime and the possibility of victory. As such, he refused to shoot American soldiers and was sentenced to death by firing squad for “cowardice in the face of the enemy”. But the SS officer assigned to carry out the sentence refused to shoot him possibly because at 16 he looked like a child, Krger later speculated.

Instead, he was deployed as a messenger and quickly deserted on a mission in the Alps. He was captured by the Americans, who let him go, fell into the hands of Soviet soldiers soon after but managed to escape. He returned to Berlin and in 1945 he arrived in Hamburg.

Hardy Krger in “Faust” with Gustaf Grndgens as Mephisto in 1963

Why Eberhard became Hardy

In the northern German port city, he worked as an extra at the Schauspielhaus theatre, and as a newsreader for British-controlled Radio Hamburg, a job he got because the man, a British Jew, who interviewed him for the job was adamant he preferred “mercy over justice.”

The Soviet Union, where Krger’s father had died in a camp, demanded the extradition of the Nazi’s son. They dropped the issue after changing his first name from Eberhard to Hardy.

At this point in his life, Krger knew he wanted an acting career, but not in German cinema, which he considered too superficial.

He was passionate about the French New Wave. But he ran into brick walls when he traveled to Paris in 1954, where he was told, “We had Germans like you galore, hundreds of thousands of them in gray uniforms. Scram!”

Breakthrough with “The One Who Got Away”

British filmmakers also had no interest in Krger until he played a German air force officer captured during the Battle of Britain who repeatedly managed to escape from the captivity in the 1957 film “The One that Got Away”. The film’s premiere marked the beginning of Hardy Krger’s international film career.

Actor Hardy Krger: From Nazi Germany to Hollywood Stardom ‘The one that got away’ In the 1957 British war film “The One That Got Away”, Hardy Krger played a German air force officer named Franz von Werra, the only German soldier who managed to escape from British war imprisonment.

Actor Hardy Krger: From Nazi Germany to Hollywood Stardom Post-war revolutionary role Playing the lead role in Roy Ward Baker’s “The One That Got Away” made Hardy Krger the first German male actor to truly achieve international fame after World War II. The film marked his breakthrough into the global film industry by earning him the nickname “German Ambassador” in the German media landscape.

Actor Hardy Krger: From Nazi Germany to Hollywood Stardom Walk the boards in Hamburg After the war, Krger moved to Hamburg to become a theater actor. This undated image shows him (right) as a student in ‘Faust’ alongside famed actor Gustaf Grndgens, playing the role of Mephisto.

Actor Hardy Krger: From Nazi Germany to Hollywood Stardom African Adventures with John Wayne Hardy Krger starred alongside John Wayne in the 1962 classic “Hatari!” He told German newsmagazine Spiegel in 2019 that John Wayne would like to have a drink with him after filming each day: “Wayne always ordered triple cognac, I ordered single whisky. But I didn’t drunk,” Krger said. His trick was that before each drinking duel, Krger swallowed five tablespoons of cooking oil.

Actor Hardy Krger: From Nazi Germany to Hollywood Stardom A dream come true: Krger’s first New Wave role In 1962, the young director Serge Bourguignon engaged Krger (seen here with Nicole Courcel) in his first film, “Les Dimanches de Ville d’Avray” (English title: “Sundays and Cybele”). The film turned out to be a stroke of luck for both of them: it was Krger’s first starring role in the French Nouvelle Vague genre, and Bourguignon won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Actor Hardy Krger: From Nazi Germany to Hollywood Stardom Play alongside world stars Krger was part of a high profile ensemble that included Richard Attenborough (third from left) and James Stewart (third from right) in the 1965 adaptation of ‘The Flight of the Phoenix’. Krger played a neurotic German engineer in the drama Desert to great acclaim: He later received a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal.

Actor Hardy Krger: From Nazi Germany to Hollywood Stardom Close to the house In 1977, Hardy Krger returned to the screen after a long break. In the war drama “A Bridge Too Far,” directed by Richard Attenborough, Krger plays a fictional SS squad leader who fights an Allied offensive in 1944. The role fell pretty close to home: the actor had actually received ordered to join the SS during World War II.

Actor Hardy Krger: From Nazi Germany to Hollywood Stardom Box office success Krger began to focus more and more on writing, which meant he began accepting fewer film roles in the 1970s. In 1978, he played a South African mercenary in “The Wild Geese “. The film became an international box office success but did not attract positive reviews: “The film pays homage to a dubious cult of masculinity”, read a German review.

Actor Hardy Krger: From Nazi Germany to Hollywood Stardom Actor, author and activist In the decades after 1970, the award-winning Hardy Krger went on to star in films and publish some twenty books, which included novels as well as memoirs reflecting his experiences as a seasoned traveler and cosmopolitan. He was also an outspoken critic of right-wing extremism and often visited schools to speak to students about its dangers. Author: Sven Tniges



A year later, Krger was an internationally renowned actor living in Britain. That same year, a synagogue in the city of Cologne, in western Germany, was smeared with swastikas. Horrified, the actor addressed his fellow Germans in an article in Britain’s Daily Mail, saying he couldn’t understand why former Nazis were allowed to work as teachers when the Communist Party was banned. Chancellor Konrad Adenauer scolded this “young German who wants to instruct the German government from England” but he couldn’t silence Hardy Krger.

Fight against old and new Nazis

For decades, Krger used his celebrity status and his resources to fight “all old Nazis and all new Nazis,” a fight that was to continue until he was nearly 90 years old. , visiting schools and giving lectures as well as cooperating with an initiative against far-right violence in 2014.

Krger, who lived in California, saw that his commitment against right-wing extremism had lost none of its urgency in the last years of his life.

