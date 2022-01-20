Entertainment
German actor Hardy Krger dies at 93 | Cinema | DW
“I grew up with death, I got used to it,” Hardy Krger said in a 2018 interview with German news agency dpa just before his 90th birthday, when asked if he had fear of death.
The retired movie star spoke about surviving front line operations during World War II, bombing and escaping a death sentence and a firing squad. “A person usually can’t be so lucky,” he reflected.
Eberhard August Franz Ewald Krger was born in the Berlin district of Wedding on April 12, 1928, at the time of the Great Depression.
His father, an engineer, was a fan of Adolf Hitler and one of the first members of the Nazi Party. A bust of Hitler stood on the family piano.
A Nazi education
Time and time again, Krger has said that he was raised by his parents and teachers to be a Nazi. At the age of 13, he was accepted as a student at the Ordensburg Sonthofen, a Nazi educational institution designed to mold the regime’s future elite.
In 1943, Krger played a minor role in the Nazi propaganda film “Young Eagles”. During filming, Krger heard an older actor say a life-changing comment about Hitler: “Your demigod, that Austrian painter, is a criminal.” Krger then found out what was going on in camps like Bergen-Belsen and Dachau.
Sentenced to death at 16
Together with the SS “Nibelungen” division, Krger was ordered to the front in early 1945. By then he had lost all faith in the regime and the possibility of victory. As such, he refused to shoot American soldiers and was sentenced to death by firing squad for “cowardice in the face of the enemy”. But the SS officer assigned to carry out the sentence refused to shoot him possibly because at 16 he looked like a child, Krger later speculated.
Instead, he was deployed as a messenger and quickly deserted on a mission in the Alps. He was captured by the Americans, who let him go, fell into the hands of Soviet soldiers soon after but managed to escape. He returned to Berlin and in 1945 he arrived in Hamburg.
Why Eberhard became Hardy
In the northern German port city, he worked as an extra at the Schauspielhaus theatre, and as a newsreader for British-controlled Radio Hamburg, a job he got because the man, a British Jew, who interviewed him for the job was adamant he preferred “mercy over justice.”
The Soviet Union, where Krger’s father had died in a camp, demanded the extradition of the Nazi’s son. They dropped the issue after changing his first name from Eberhard to Hardy.
At this point in his life, Krger knew he wanted an acting career, but not in German cinema, which he considered too superficial.
He was passionate about the French New Wave. But he ran into brick walls when he traveled to Paris in 1954, where he was told, “We had Germans like you galore, hundreds of thousands of them in gray uniforms. Scram!”
Breakthrough with “The One Who Got Away”
British filmmakers also had no interest in Krger until he played a German air force officer captured during the Battle of Britain who repeatedly managed to escape from the captivity in the 1957 film “The One that Got Away”. The film’s premiere marked the beginning of Hardy Krger’s international film career.
A year later, Krger was an internationally renowned actor living in Britain. That same year, a synagogue in the city of Cologne, in western Germany, was smeared with swastikas. Horrified, the actor addressed his fellow Germans in an article in Britain’s Daily Mail, saying he couldn’t understand why former Nazis were allowed to work as teachers when the Communist Party was banned. Chancellor Konrad Adenauer scolded this “young German who wants to instruct the German government from England” but he couldn’t silence Hardy Krger.
Fight against old and new Nazis
For decades, Krger used his celebrity status and his resources to fight “all old Nazis and all new Nazis,” a fight that was to continue until he was nearly 90 years old. , visiting schools and giving lectures as well as cooperating with an initiative against far-right violence in 2014.
Krger, who lived in California, saw that his commitment against right-wing extremism had lost none of its urgency in the last years of his life.
Edited by: Louisa Schaefer, Elizabeth Grenier
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/german-actor-hardy-kr%25C3%25BCger-dies-at-93/a-60491190
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022