Zero Waste General Store brings sustainable shopping to Evanston

Eco and the Flamingo, a zero-waste general store located at 1551 Sherman Ave., opened its second store Jan. 8 in Evanston. The company places sustainability and accessibility at the top of its priorities.

“(Sustainability) has just been our guiding value from the start – if a company wasn’t sustainable, we weren’t going to work with them,” said co-founder Bethany Barbouti. “It was just one area where we were never going to cut costs. If we couldn’t afford it, we would just have to wait.

Co-founders Barbouti and Jackie MacCartie opened their first location in early 2020 and a second location of their zero waste general store on January 8 at 1551 Sherman Ave. The store sells sustainable products for kitchen, bath, groceries and more.

According to MacCartie, former Evanston Sustainability and Resilience Manager Kumar Jensen came to the store’s location in Chicago and recommended they expand to Evanston. They decided to open a branch on the North Shore to offer their products to more people.

“It’s a really cool set of different minds and bodies that come here and are just super happy that we’re here,” MacCartie said.

Evanston resident April Serrano said she practices a low-emission lifestyle. When she noticed that Eco appeared within walking distance of her home, she was thrilled. Serrano said she likes Eco’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and appreciates the number of locally sourced products. Eco stocks products from many local companies in its store, including Chicago-based Spirit Tea.

“I love dealing with stuff like that,” Serrano said.

Her favorite purchases include a jute scrubber and a silicone bag, and she said she looks forward to buying some mineral sunscreen on her next visit.

MacCartie said trying to balance affordability and sustainability is something Eco has had to perfect as they compete with bigger companies. These larger companies are able to offer products at lower prices because of their scale and the less-than-stellar ethics of their suppliers, she said.

She added that the store educates shoppers about what goes into each product so they can fully understand the cost.

Evanston resident Natalia Moreno Polomarkakis said she bought a set of bamboo jar lids from the Evanston location last week. Although she said the low-waste lifestyle can seem daunting to some, Eco felt like a welcoming and accessible place for people at all levels of sustainability. The store has helped Moreno Polomarkakis to think more deeply about what she consumes.

“We’re used to instant gratification with Amazon, everything we need at the touch of our fingertips,” she said. “We can all look at what we consume in a more holistic or just slower way.”

Barbouti and MacCartie said they hope to improve Eco’s accessibility by opening a location in Chicago’s South Side and other areas that don’t always have access to affordable, durable goods.

The store is still in its soft opening phase and is open Friday through Monday. Barbouti said they plan to hold a grand opening next week. She said they also hope to hold community events once they find their footing in the new location.

Serrano said she is looking forward to incorporating more eco-friendly products into her life and seeing how the store fits into her local community.

“This type of store really fits the Evanston community, and it’s so great to have someone so local doing this kind of work here in Evanston,” Serrano said. “I’m really excited to see them prosper and grow.”

