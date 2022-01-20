Want to help shoot a Bollywood action feature film on the Isle of Wight? here’s how

High-speed car chases are just one aspect of an exciting shoot set to take place in the south of the Isle of Wight over the next two weeks.

Residents will notice a number of road closures from this Friday (see details below) to allow filming of a Bollywood action feature film.

Sagger: Thanks to the residents for their patience

The production is assisted by the new community interest company, Isle of Wight Film Fixers (IWFF).

IWFF’s Dadina Sagger said News About LeWight,

“Why so many road closures? To keep us all safe as we have high action car chases, featuring villains, cops and heroes. “We thank any residents who may be inconvenienced for their patience, but rest assured that our marshals will screen cars through closed roads as they go between takes.”

Roads reopen as soon as everything is clear

The action starts tomorrow (Friday) on the section of Undercliff Drive between St Catherine’s Road in Niton and the permanent road closure in Sr Lawrence (due to the 2014 landslide).

Dadina says the plan is to have around 20 local marshals, who will keep a close watch on anyone who might not have seen the road closure signs. A deposit of leaflets would have taken place on the roads which will be concerned.

Call to Marshals

Dadina goes on to explain that CIC is self-financing, adding that those involved will support them by “giving a little back”.

There are still a few marshals missing for filming to take place from tomorrow.

Rehearsals take place on Friday, January 21. Filming dates take place on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd.

If you are free all day, please send an email with your full name and age (you must be over 18) with the contact number at [email protected]

Promote the island to the world

The CIC promoted the island as a location for film production. Dadine said,

“The island is more than incredible views. So many people already in the industry usually have to work on the mainland or on long productions, so we’ll be really happy if we get professional productions, wanting to use the island. It’s a win-win when they have IW professionals who can work for them too.

Work with partners

The production is working with the support of Island Roads, Isle of Wight Council, local councilors and Crown Park, who will ensure that as soon as the action has been shot and everything is clear, closures will be removed.

The production will be on the island until February 5.

The road closures listed below (information provided by Island Roads) are necessary for safety during filming taking place in the area. Alternate routes and times for this staged filming work will be posted locally.

Walk under the cliff

Island Roads, on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council, gives notice that from 07:00 and 19:00, for two days, from Friday 21st January 2022 to Wednesday 26th January 2022, or at the end of the event, whichever first eventuality, no one should force any non-event related vehicle to use Undercliff Drive between its junctions with St Catherines Road and Ventnor Footpath 124.

Bonchurch Road

Island Roads, on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council, gives notice that from 07:00 and 19:00, for two days, from Friday 21st January 2022 to Wednesday 26th January 2022, or at the end of the event, whichever first and foremost, no one should force any non-event vehicle to use Bonchurch Road for its full length.

military road

Island Roads, on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council, gives notice that from 07:00 and 19:00, for three days, from Sunday 23rd January 2022 to Saturday 29th January 2022, or at the end of the event, whichever first and foremost, no one should force any non-event related vehicle to use Military Road, Freshwater, between its junctions with Afton Road and Brook Village Road.

Miscellaneous at Ventnor

Island Roads, on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council, gives notice that from 7.00 a.m. on Sunday 30th January 2022 until 7.00 p.m. on Sunday 6th February 2022, or when the event is over, whichever comes first, no one must cause a related vehicle non-event to continue a) along Albert Street between its junctions with Market Street and Pier Street; b) along alpine road over its entire length; vs) along Castle Street over its entire length; D) along Grove Road over its entire length; e) along high street between its Pier Street and Victoria Street junctions; F) along Market Street over its entire length; g) along Marlborough Road over its entire length; h) along Pier Street between its junctions with High Street and Albert Street; I) along Southgrove Road over its entire length; j) along spring hill between its junctions with High Street and approx. 50 meters north of its junction with Grove Road.

Image: Isle of Wight Film Fixers