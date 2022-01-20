Marvel actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after skiing accident





Gaspard Ulliel, actor in the next wonder Moon Knight, died aged 37 following a skiing accident in the Alps.



Ulliel, of France, also portrayed young Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent. Additionally, he was the advertising face of Chanel Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance. Tuesday afternoon, Ulliel collided with another skier on a track marked as intermediate after turning left, presumably to join his friends on a nearby track, said Anne Gaches, Savoie prosecutor in Albertville, in a statement. released Wednesday. Preliminary findings from an investigation indicated that both skiers fell to the ground after the collision, the prosecutor said. Ulliel was motionless and unconscious when rescuers arrived, while the other skier was unharmed, Ms Gaches said.



Ulliel was transported by helicopter to the Grenoble University Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate him, she said. The actor was pronounced dead on Wednesday, shortly after 4 p.m. local time, Ms Gaches said.



The actors’ agent’s office confirmed that Ulliel died on Wednesday. He did not provide any details. Ulliel started in television while still in college and won two of the best French cinema awards, the Césars.

Tributes poured in from shocked fans and the halls of power. French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted a tribute that said, Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin said she was deeply saddened by Ulliel’s death, describing the actor as a child prodigy of cinema, perfectly embodying the French style around the world. The Maison Chanel announced in a press release that it had lost its 12-year-old ambassador and a friend.



We were lucky to have by our side all these years a person endowed with a great culture, an immense talent, and an unparalleled kindness. He will be greatly missed, Chanel said.



The accident evoked memories when Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident in 2013 in the French ski resort of Meribel, around 50 kilometers from where Ulliel was skiing. Both were treated at the Grenoble University Hospital.



Schumacher suffered serious head injuries when he fell and hit the right side of his head on a rock at the edge of a marked incline. The German motor racing legend was skiing with his teenage son during a family holiday in the Alps. The accident evokes memories of when Formula 1’s Michael Schumacher was seriously injured nine years ago after a skiing accident in France. Schumacher, 53, has not been seen in public for eight years and his family have released few details about his condition since the crash. His wife, Corinne, shelps in a Netflix documentary last year that her husband is different, but he’s here and that the family, including the couple’s son Mick, now a Formula 1 driver himself, are looking after him. After the accident in Ulliels, the mountain police service at La Rosiere ski area said its staff were carrying out five or six rescues a day as the snow hardened in recent days.



In neighboring Haute-Savoie, a 5-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when a skier rammed her. The man was indicted for manslaughter, according to the prosecutor of Haute-Savoie, who cited excessive speed as the probable cause of the accident. Listen to Unscripted – our entertainment podcast:

