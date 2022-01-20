VFX Tax Scheme Wishes Them “Last Duel”





Recognizing that international productions often shot a handful of footage in France before transporting post-production responsibilities overseas, the French government enacted a series of reforms to the country’s tax rebate system in early 2020 to encourage and encourage foreign investment. As of April 2020, the tax rebate in France for international production (TRIP) now offers a 40% rebate on all eligible expenses – including for live action expenses that are not vfx related – for international projects whose VFX spend exceeds 2 million euros ($2.27 million). spent on local soil. The recent addition marks a 10% increase from the long-standing 30% discount. To be eligible, a live production must shoot (minimum) five days in France while partnering with a local production services company to handle the digital processing and rendering of all elements on screen. “The objective is to develop the French VFX sector, explains Mathieu Ripka, who heads the France Film Commission of the CNC. “While [local VFX houses like] Mikros and Mac Guff are some of the best of the best, you can’t go so far on the craftsmanship. For a long time the [VFX] the industry just got by, because the local production market was not enough to [support it].” “It is rare to have a purely French project with a [Hollywood budget and] scale,” continues Ripka. “Although big productions like ‘Asterix and Obelix’ are coming, our VFX house can’t live entirely off of them. So this 40% tax rebate is very positive.” Among the very first productions to benefit from this new program is “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott, a 14th century epic filmed in France until the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. Budgeted at over $100 million, the Fox/Disney project was already eligible for France’s 30% tax rebate per time-wrapped production during February 20, 2010. When the new system adopted in April – and with it , a retroactive window that opened up eligibility for projects drawn during that calendar year – Hollywood brass felt encouraged to seek out Paris-based visual effects house Mikros Image. In the end, the American producers had a down payment of $300,000 on paper for the additional $2.6 million they spent in Gaul. “We represented France, so we had to prove that we could come up with a workable solution,” said Beatrice Bauwens, who served as VFX and postal manager at Mikros Image before the VFX company merged with Episodic MPC in September 2021. “[At Mikros,] we had to prove that we could manage 2 million euros worth of VFX in France. “We never thought we couldn’t handle it,” Bauwens continued during a panel hosted by Paris Images Online. “But there was a lot of pressure from Ridley Scott. Many of our VFX artists started working in this area because of him, so failing was not an option. With houses in Montreal and London handling other post-production duties, Mikros focused on environments, digital mattes, crowd scenes and landscapes, working throughout the year and delivering its final plan in April 2021. As she reflects on her work on the project – which later led to new international project offers – Bauwens smiles as she thinks of one visual in particular. “I think Ridley loved the photo where you see the construction of Notre Dame Cathedral,” says Bauwens, whose own office faces the monument itself. “The only downside is that Ridley Scott never came to our offices. We only [met with him] in line!”

