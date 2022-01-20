This Is The Face Of A Bollywood Artist Who Claims To Have Plastic Surgery





Jakarta – Celebrities do a variety of ways to appear more attractive on the small screen. In addition to routine maintenance, some are quick to opt for plastic surgery for a bigger change. A number of Bollywood entertainers are also known to have undergone plastic surgery to change their facial appearance. Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Setty admitted that she herself went through it. 1. Priyanka Chopra Bollywood actress who confesses to having undergone plastic surgery Photo: Instagram Bollywood actress who confesses to having undergone plastic surgery Photo: Instagram This Bollywood actress who is now a Hollywood celebrity has openly admitted that she had plastic surgery and uploaded photos before having it done. Miss World 2000 said she had surgery on her nose because something grew in her cavity. He also underwent a polypectomy which unfortunately changed the shape of his face. Because of this, Priyanka even lost her job. The Quantico player has been left out of two films. After that, however, Priyanka underwent several surgeries to correct the shape of her nose and got used to the new look. “Now when I look in the mirror, I’m not surprised anymore. I’ve made peace with myself with this slight difference,” Priyanka writes in her book, Unfinished. 2. Shilpa Shetty Bollywood actress who confesses to having undergone plastic surgery Photo: Instagram Bollywood actress who confesses to having undergone plastic surgery Photo: Instagram Shilpa Shetty is another Indian celebrity who has revealed that she had nose surgery. The actress who won Celebrity Big Brother 5 opened up about her voice after many people speculated about her appearance. When juxtaposed against old photos, it looks like a change. Shilpa admits this and says her now more pointed nose balances out her other facial features. “Yes, I had a nose job. What’s the matter?” Shilpa said. 3. Anouchka Sharma Bollywood actress who confesses to having undergone plastic surgery Photo: Instagram Bollywood actress who confesses to having undergone plastic surgery Photo: Instagram Anushka Sharma had become the topic of conversation among netizens when her lips appeared thicker. At that time, he avoided taking any action. But in an interview with Vogue, the Peekay player admitted to undergoing treatments to temporarily thicken his lips. “When I talk about thickened lips, a lot of people call me brave because I confessed. But I did it for my role in Bombay Velvet. I’m not going to lie and say no. I have to take responsibility. I want the fans to know that I’m human and not perfect,” he said. 4. Shruti Haasan Bollywood actress who confesses to having undergone plastic surgery Photo: Instagram Bollywood actress who confesses to having undergone plastic surgery Photo: Instagram This Krack filmmaker also made a public scene due to his admission that he had nose surgery. He admits he has the right to choose how he looks. Even so, Shruti said that she did not promote it although she did not ban it either. “Whether they’re famous or not, they have no right to judge others. Forever. It’s not good. I’m happy to say it’s my life and yes, I’ve done some plastic surgery, which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It’s just a choice of my life,” he said. -he writes on Instagram. (love love)







