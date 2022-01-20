Athiya Shetty Conceptualizes KL Rahul Photoshoot, Netizens Can’t Stop Gushing At Them





Bollywood actress, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are rumored to be dating until they made it official on their Instagram handles. KL Rahul has garnered a lot of love and appreciation for his skills on the cricket pitch but apart from that he has been making headlines for quite some time for his relationship with the Bollywood diva and actor, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty. On November 5, 2021, Athiya Shetty was a year older. On this occasion, her beau, KL Rahul took her Instagram handle and posted two cozy photos as a birthday post for her and formalized their love. Along with the adorable photos, the cricketer wrote with a heart smiley: “Happy birthday my @athiyashetty.” Also Read: Mira Rajput Kapoor Asks Husband, Shahid Kapoor For Movie Night, He Gave Hilarious Response Recently, a picture has been making the rounds on social media platforms where Athiya Shetty can be seen helping the love of her life during a photo shoot. In the viral image, Athiya prepares flowers in front of KL Rahul and then shows him the image. We’re absolutely thrilled with them, and we think they’re super cute! As soon as the photo came out, netizens started pouring out their love and affection towards the couple. One fan wrote, “Love birds,” while another commented, “Kab shaadi karoge? Recommended Reading: Tara Sutaria and Her Mom Feature in Same 50-Year Ad, Setting Mother-Daughter Goals On December 1, 2021, Ahan Shetty’s directorial debut, Tadap, Ahan had arrived with his girlfriend Tania Shroff, and Athiya had appeared with her cricketer boyfriend, KL Rahul. Athiya came in an all-black ensemble, wearing a black crop top, black pants, and a black blazer. KL Rahul looked absolutely stunning in a beige pantsuit and black t-shirt. Well, it was the first time the couple, Athiya and KL Rahul, appeared together. However, they never confirmed or denied their relationship with the media, even though their posts on IG but their captions indicated differently. In 2021, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had featured together in an eyewear commercial and looked dapper in promotional designs. In an interview with The Bombay Times, Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty had said that he thought Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul went well together. Saying the same thing, he had said: “I think they look brilliant together. They make a great couple, don’t they? So it totally works from a brand perspective. And I have to say they look well together, well, in advertising.” We absolutely adore these lovebirds and are waiting for their soft PDAs on social media platforms. Don’t miss: Hrithik Roshan posts video of his mum training Pinkie at 68, she’s a true inspiration AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

