MotoGP, one of John Kocinski’s Hollywood homes on sale for $15.8 million

We can find a lot of anecdotes about the career of John Kocinski. Everyone knows his aversion (or mania) for dirt and dust, which led him to meticulously clean his equipment after each test session. This often made him the butt of jokes from Rainey, who liked to smear him.

Her way of dressing also raised a few eyebrows when, at the end of 1992, he showed up first in Bologna and then in Varese to see the Cagiva racing department in the middle of winter wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Instead, a lesser known fact is how Kocinski became a successful property developer after his racing career, creating a pretty good nest egg for himself by selling houses in Hollywood.

An old property of sound(valued at $30 million) went on sale for $15.8 million in December and will feature in a no-reserve auction later this week via DeCaro Auctions International.

Completed in 2019, the mansion was built on just under half an acre of land, with 9,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half bathrooms, according to the auction house.

Designed by architect Richardson Robertson III, known for designing Mediterranean and Mediterranean Revival style homes, the two-story mansion has red roofs that contrast with its white walls, as well as a distinctive porte-cochre and courtyard private sandstone.

It also includes a cinema room, an 800-bottle wine cellar, a library, a family room and a living room that opens onto a terrace. It also has an infinity pool and a multi-car garage, as reported inWorld Mansion.