Ally Sheedy returns to ‘Single Drunk Female’ | Culture & Leisure





There are good titles, bad titles, and series titles that almost defy you to watch them. Include Single Drunk Female (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) among these. Sofia Black-DElia stars as alcoholic Sam in her twenties, first seen sabotaging her enviable gig at a Manhattan media company. Similar to too many drug addicts, she thinks she drinks because she’s too smart or too good for her stupid job. An unintentional but violent altercation with her boss lands her in the criminal justice system, which sends her to an institution, then brings her home to the greater Boston area, under her mother’s roof (Ally Sheedy, The Breakfast Club ). Sheedy does an excellent job playing a mother and widow who are both brazenly self-centered and utterly exhausted by the dispiriting problems of her gifted daughters. The depth of his character is a good indication that the frustrations and humor in Sam’s predicament will be anything but flashy and formulaic. Don’t go for Chuck Lorres Mom’s flippant understated one-liners. The cast includes Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia, an old friend and barfly, and a constant temptation to revert to old ways. On the other end of the spectrum is Olivia (Rebecca Henderson), Sams’ godmother, whose life is so decorated and filled with top friends that it’s hard to believe she’s ever been drunk. Olivia’s lesson is that sobriety is hard work. The viewer has to decide if it’s entertaining. And that’s the hard work of Single, a well-written series that starts with big promises. Streaming on AMC+, La Fortuna stars Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada) as an international adventurer who plunders treasures from the bottom of the ocean. His latest discovery triggers an international incident, putting a young diplomat (Alvaro Mel) in the hot seat. Two 45-minute episodes of this Spanish production will air today, with new episodes landing every Thursday. Sundance Now is airing the second season of Total Control, starring Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under, Muriels Wedding) as the cool, slightly passive-aggressive Australian Prime Minister who mentors a new MP, played by Deborah Mailman (Jack Irish), who represents an indigenous community, to find the young woman who has become a political rival. New episodes will air every Thursday until February 24. Streaming on Crackle, Men of West Hollywood follows six larger-than-life role models, egos and personalities as they meet, mingle and fight at parties and on the red carpet. TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS The trial of the Emmetts killers comes to an end and sparks a social uprising during the finale of Women of the Movement (7 p.m., ABC, TV-MA). A boxer’s no-show in the ring reveals a web of secrets on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (9 p.m., TBS, TV-MA) returns for a seventh season. Let the World See (9:30 p.m., ABC) recalls the Till case and its lasting legacy. CULT CHOICE Unlikely cop buddies (Bruce Willis and Sarah Jessica Parker) track down a Pittsburgh serial killer in the 1993 thriller Striking Distance (6:15 p.m., Starz Encore). Critically savage for its unoriginal plot, it was rumored to be a troubled production, similar to other Willis films of the time, including Hudson Hawk and The Bonfire of the Vanities. SERIES TICKETS Precociousness Gets Old on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Dembe Returns on The Blacklist (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14)… Ladies’ Choice on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Captain James shoots Walker (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Card sharks on United States of Al (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).. A Worried Spirit Ruins the Big Launch on Ghosts (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… Randi Finds Kat Boring on Call Me Kat (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14)… Hope Doesn’t Live Until in her name on Legacies (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) … A Bold Move by Lawyers on B Positive (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Amy gets kicked off the mommy track on Pivoting (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14)… Friends Take Opposite Benches on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… Stabler Needs Support on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., BNC, TV-14).

