German-born Hollywood star Hardy Kruger dies at 93





Hardy Kruger, the first German actor to become a Hollywood star after World War II, died Wednesday in Palm Springs, California. He was 93 years old. His literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, confirmed the death. For much of the 1960s and 1970s, Mr. Kruger, tall, blond and red-cheeked, was the most visible German-born actor on American screens. He appeared in dozens of films, including Flight of the Phoenix (1965), with James Stewart; Barry Lyndon (1975), starring Ryan ONeal; The Wild Geese (1978), with Richard Burton and Roger Moore; and A Bridge Too Far (1977), with an all-star cast that included Sean Connery, Robert Redford and Laurence Olivier. But his screen presence had significance beyond the box office. Mr Kruger, who was nearly shot for cowardice as a teenage soldier in the Nazi army, had left his war-torn homeland to pursue an acting career in Britain, where he d first encountered hostility in a country whose own wounds of war were still raw. But he continued to play an important role in allaying the anti-German feelings that had festered during the war.

Hardy Kruger was more than an actor, says the citation accompanying his Legion of Honor, which the French government awarded him in 2001. He served as Germany’s ambassador. German film critic Herbert Spaich said Mr Kruger was successful in American films because he found ways to portray New German Good.

Against the backdrop of the disastrous Third Reich, he helped Germany build a new image in the world, Spaich said. It was because he also had something international in him. He wasn’t limited to just playing a German. He also had a part of the sporty young man style that was in such demand in the United States. After leaving Hollywood (his last American role was as Marshal Erwin Rommel in the 1988-89 miniseries War and Remembrance), Mr. Kruger became an adventurer and environmentalist, wrote novels, bought a farm in Africa , hosted a popular television series. and campaigned against neo-Nazi movements. Hardy Krger (his surname originally had an umlaut) was born on April 12, 1928 in Berlin, to which he felt deeply connected throughout his life. His parents enthusiastically supported the Hitler regime and sent him to a Nazi boarding school. There he developed a lifelong interest in flying, which led to him being cast as an actor in a 1944 propaganda film, Young Eagles. During filming, Mr. Kruger met two young Jewish actors, whose stories about Nazi crimes moved him. Along with his classmates, he was forcibly inducted into the army in 1945, then failed his first combat test, a firefight with American soldiers in which half his unit was wiped out.

When brown dots in the distance shot at me, I fired back, he later explained. When the dots got closer, I couldn’t shoot anymore because I saw faces of human beings. After a summary court-martial, Mr. Kruger was found guilty of cowardice in the face of the enemy and sentenced to be shot. Just before the sentence was carried out, an officer took pity on his youthful I was 16 but looked 12 and forgave him. Soon after, he abandoned his unit and lived in a forest. He ended the war in an American POW camp. My generation was deprived of its youth, he would say later. Amid the devastation of post-war Germany, Mr Kruger found work in theatres, performing in productions of Bus Stop and The Glass Menagerie. After a few years, he decided to seek a film career abroad. He moved to London, dropped the umlaut in his surname, and practiced his English. No German actor had sought a career in Britain since the end of the war, and Mr Kruger at first found himself undesirable. He remembered a British actress telling him, you have to understand, there’s hardly anyone here at Pinewood Studios who hasn’t lost a lover, a husband, a son, a brother at the front, in a air raid or at sea. In 1957, Mr. Kruger landed a starring role as a pilot in the movie The One That Got Away. News of his selection sparked an uproar, but director Roy Ward Baker backed him up.

I will always be grateful to him, first for giving me a role in the film in the first place and then for the way he handled a problem during filming, Mr. Kruger recalled years later. I had a war of words with the British press, and the producers wanted to drop the film. But Roy Baker threatened to terminate his seven-year contract if they did. The success of the film made Mr. Kruger famous and allowed him to start realizing his American dream. He refused to play Nazi war criminals, he said, and cliched characters like what you see in Otto Premingers Stalag 17. Yet war is in the background of many of his films. Several times he played a German troubled by conscience for example, a monk living in occupied France in the 1968 French film Franciscain de Bourges. I only played six or seven Germans in uniform, and none were Hollywood clichés, he said. Why wouldn’t I try to show the world that there were also Germans who were good people? Mr. Kruger has been married three times. He is survived by his wife, American writer and photographer Anita Park, and his children from previous marriages, Christiane, Malaika and Hardy Jr. Christiane and Hardy Jr. starred in films. Mr. Kruger won three lifetime achievement awards in Germany: at the 1983 German Film Awards, the 2008 Bambi Awards and the 2011 Jupiter Awards. Sundays and Cyble, a 1962 French drama in which he played the role of an emotionally wounded veteran, won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. In 2013, shortly before his 85th birthday, Mr Kruger joined several friends and colleagues to launch a project that uses sports and recreation to steer young Germans away from right-wing extremism.

I decided I had to do something, he said. We cannot forget that the seed is there. In the 1980s and 1990s, he hosted a series of television documentaries in which he introduced Germans to distant lands such as Chile, Macao, Tanzania, the Marquesas Islands and Utah. He described the episodes as short stories written with a camera. He also liked to tell stories from his Hollywood years.

While filming the 1962 adventure film Hatari, Mr. Kruger defeated his co-star, John Wayne, in a drinking bout. Years later, he admitted he had prepared ahead of time. I knew it could hold a lot, so I stopped in the kitchen and drank several spoonfuls of cooking oil, he recalled. It helped. In the end, I had to carry him to his room.

