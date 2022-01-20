Lake Tahoe: Entertainment This Week





The Loft has fun new specials The Loft offers weekly promotions every day to keep the community entertained at a lower cost. In addition to their regularly scheduled Magic Fusion shows starting at 7 and 9 p.m., each night will feature a new special. On Monday evenings you will receive a 20% discount on all food and beverages. Tuesday night is Tahoe Blue Vodka Trivia Night. Enjoy a trivia night with $5 Tahoe Blue drinks and $300 in cash and prizes. Wine Wednesday is perfect for a girls night out. Bottles of wine and champagne will be priced at $25 and wine flights will be $10. Thursday is Lipstick Lounge, so patrons wearing lipstick will receive $5 of house wine, champagne, or cosmos. On Fridays and Saturdays, The Loft will host weekly live music with different local artists. The Sundays Magic Fusion Show is Kids Night, so children’s tickets are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com . DJ at Homewood Mountain Resort’s Big Blue View Bar Homewood will host a rotating roster of local DJs to play every Saturday afternoon during the month of January.

Image of Homewood Mountain Resort Homewood will host a rotating lineup of local DJs every Saturday, with a show from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, January 22 at the Big Blue View Bar mid-mountain. Stop for a party on the mountain with music, drinks and beautiful views of the West Rim. The event is free and will take place every Saturday until March 5. For more information, visit skihomewood.com/events/ . Sunday Fundraiser at the Flatstick Pub Indoor Miniature Golf Course and South Lake Tahoes Pub The Flatstick Pub partners with Achieve Tahoe to help uplift the community. Every Saturday this January from 2-5 p.m., the Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased at Achieve Tahoe. The nonprofit North Lake Tahoe is an organization that provides year-round outdoor recreation programs for children and adults with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities. The locally owned and family-run establishment is thrilled to help support its community with plans to raise $200,000 for local nonprofits in 2022. The Flatstick Pub is located at 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite #101. Guided Snowshoe Hike at Van Sickle Bi-State Park The Sugar Pine Foundation and Tahoe Rim Trail Association (TRTA) are ready for a one-time snowshoe through South Lake Tahoes Van Sickle Bi-State Park from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The snowshoe hike will also allow teams to immerse themselves in the natural and human history of the area, as well as learn more about the impacts of a wildfire following an intense fire season in the basin. The three-mile hike is suitable for everyone and registration is $5 non-refundable. Parking will be available at the Heavenly Parking garage for $3.75 per hour. A COVID19 screening will be done at the trailhead. Everyone is recommended to bring water, snacks, and wear appropriate clothing, with extra layers, gloves, and a hat. In addition, those present must bring snowshoes, but shoes can also be borrowed. Trekking poles are also recommended, but optional. To register, visit tahoerimtrail.secure.force.com/CnP_PaaS_EVT__ExternalRegistrationPage?event_id=a244T000000cz06QAA& , or email [email protected] . Forest Futures Salon: Cultural Burning and Prescribed Burning Join the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation for its Forest Futures show, with a conversation about the need for cultural burning and prescribed fire on the landscapes of the Sierra Mountains and Basin. From 4-5:15 p.m. via zoom on Wednesday, January 26, listen to Zeke Lunder and Vikki Preston discuss the differences and similarities between the two practices and why they are both necessary. Preston will discuss the topic’s traditional ecological knowledge and Indigenous land management practices, with Lunder covering landowner prescribed burn associations. For more information, visit ttcf.net/projects-programs/forest-futures/forest-futures-salons /.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/activity-events/action-briefs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos