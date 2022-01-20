Gaspard Ulliel: The French actor who played a young Hannibal Lecter dies at 37





January 19, 2022 image sources, Reuters Legend, Gaspard Ulliel plays Midnight Man in the Marvel Moon Knight series which will be released in a few months. French actor Garspard Ulliel, best known for playing young Hannibal Lecter and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent, died on Wednesday after suffering a skiing accident in the French Alps on Tuesday, his family confirmed. News of his death comes just a day after the trailer for Moon Knight (“Moon Knight”), the new Marvel television series in which Ulliel plays Anton Mogart (known as Midnight Man) and which opens next March. The 37-year-old actor, one of France’s most famous, also starred in It’s only the end of the world (“It’s just the end of the world”), for which he won a César (the French equivalent of an Oscar) for best actor in 2017. Ulliel was skiing in Savoie in the French Alps on Tuesday when he collided with another person. He suffered a head trauma and was transferred to a hospital in Grenoble, where he died on Wednesday. The other skier was not hospitalized and authorities said an investigation is ongoing. “A remarkable magnetism” “French cinema is losing immense talent, full of charm and energy,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire tweeted. image sources, Reuters Legend, In addition to being an actor, Gaspard Ulliel was also a model. Writer and critic Caspar Salmon also paid tribute to Ulliel, describing him as “an actor of remarkable magnetism, talent and beauty, who had already forged a varied and impressive career”. Apart from being an actor, Ulliel has also worked as a model. She was the face of Chanel’s Bleu perfume, for which she shot an advertisement in 2010 under the direction of Martin Scorsese. Born in the suburbs of Paris in 1984, Ulliel has been performing since the age of 11. In 2005, he won the César for best hope for his role in the war drama A very long commitment (“Eternal Love”), with Audrey Tautou. But it was in 2007 that he obtained international recognition for the film Hannibal rising (“Hannibal, the Origin of Evil”) by Peter Webber, a prequel in which he brought a young Hannibal Lecter to life. image sources, Laurent KOFFEL/Getty Legend, Gaspard Ulliel attended the Cannes Film Festival with the rest of the cast of the film “It’s just the end of the world”. He was also nominated for the Césars for his role in “Saint Laurent”, one of two biographical films released in 2014 about designer Yves Saint Laurent who was in the running for the top prize at that year’s Cannes Film Festival. Ulliel was praised for his performance, but lost the César to Pierre Niney, who starred in the designer’s other film, titled ‘Yves Saint Laurent’. “Heartbroken,” Niney tweeted upon hearing the news of Ulliel’s death. “Gaspard was benevolence and kindness. Beauty and talent. The actor was bitten by a dog as a child and years later said he felt the scar helped him in his life and career as it looked like a dimple. He had a 6-year-old son with his girlfriend, French model and singer Galle Pitri. You can now receive notifications from BBC World. Download our app and activate them to not miss our best content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-60061733 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos