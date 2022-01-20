This day in Bollywood history – NorCarolina News

Entertainment
Today is the 19th day of Wednesday, January 19, 2022. There are 346 days left in the year.
Today’s story highlights:
On January 19, 1981, the United States and Iran signed an agreement, paving the way for the release of 52 Americans held hostage for more than 14 months.
In 1853, the opera “Il Trovatore” by Giuseppe Verdi premiered in Rome.
In 1861, Georgia became the fifth state to secede from the Union.
In 1915, Germany launched its first air raid on Britain during World War I, when a pair of Zeppelins dropped bombs on Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn in England.
In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces occupied the British protectorate of North Borneo. A German submarine sank the Canadian liner RMS Lady Hawkins off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, killing 251 people; 71 survived.
In 1944, the federal government ceded control of the nation’s railroads to their owners after settling a pay dispute.
In 1953, CBS-TV aired a widely watched episode of “I Love Lucy” in which Lucy Ricardo, played by Lucille Ball, gave birth to Little Ricky. (Ball coincidentally gave birth to their son Desi Arnaz Jr. on the same day.)
In 1966, Indira Gandhi was elected Prime Minister of India by the National Congress Party.
In 1987, Guy Hunt became Alabama’s first Republican governor since 1874, when he was sworn in, succeeding George C. Wallace.
In 2005, the American Cancer Society reported that cancer had overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of death among Americans age 85 and younger.
In 2006, Vice President Dick Cheney defended the administration’s domestic surveillance program, calling it an essential tool in monitoring al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations.
In 2009, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to restore natural gas shipments to Ukraine and pave the way for a frozen Europe to end the nearly two-week cutoff of most Russian gas.
In 2020, health officials in central China reported that 17 more people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, which killed two patients and put other countries on alert.
Ten years ago, a helicopter crash in southern Afghanistan killed six American servicemen. Texas Governor Rick Perry abruptly quits the Republican presidential race. One of the most popular file sharing sites in the world, megaupload.com, was shut down as its founder and several company executives were accused of facilitating millions of illegal downloads of movies, music and other content. Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has apologized and agreed to pay cash to 37 people harassed and hacked by his tabloid press.
Five years ago: Starting his big moment with fireworks, Donald Trump swept across Washington on the eve of his presidential inauguration and pledged to unite a nation that is struggling and fighting for change. Actor Miguel Ferrer has died aged 61 at his home in Los Angeles.
A year ago: On the last full day of President Donald Trump’s term, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 Capitol riots; McConnell said the crowd was “fed with lies” and that Trump and others “incited” Democrat Joe Biden with the intent to void the election. Twelve members of the National Guard were removed from the security operation for Biden’s inauguration following an FBI investigation, two of whom made extremist statements in posts or texts about the incident. The US death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 400,000 during Trump’s hours in office. Just before midnight, Trump delivered a flurry of apologies and commutations to more than 140 people, including his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, as well as rap artists and former members of Congress. Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton of the Los Angeles Dodgers has died aged 75.
Birthday today: actor Tippi Hedren is 92 years old. Former PBS reporter Robert McNeil is 91. Director Richard Lester is 90 years old. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 80 years old. Actress Shelley Fabers (Fab-Ray) is 78 years old. Country singer Dolly Parton is 76 years old. Former ABC reporter Ann Compton is 75. TV chef Paula Deen is 75. Rock singer Martha Davis is 71 years old. Singer Davy Bunnell (USA) is 70 years old. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr is 69 years old. Actress Katie Sagal is 68 years old. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 67 years old. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 67. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 64 years old. Actor Paul McCracken is 61 years old. Actor William Ragsdale is 61 years old. Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 60 years old. Stephen Edberg, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, is 56. Rock singer Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe) is 54 years old. Singer Trey Lorenz is 53 years old. Actor Sean Wayans is 51 years old. Rock singer-songwriter John Wozniak (Mercy Playground) is 51. Mateo actor Deria (DRAY-uh’) turns 50. Comedian-impressionist Frank Caliendo is 48 years old. Actor Drew Powell is 46 years old. Actress Marsha Thomson is 46 years old. Actor Bitsy Tulloch is 41 years old. Actress Jodie Sweetin is 40 years old. US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is 40. Director Damien Chazelle is 37 years old. Actress Shaunette Renee Wilson is 32 years old. Actress Briana Henry is 30 years old. Actor Logan Lerman is 30 years old. Olympic gold medalist gymnast Shawn Johnson is 30 years old. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 26 years old. Actress Lydia Jewett is 15 years old.
