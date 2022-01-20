John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are asking $18 million for their New York home





Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are planning to list a pair of apartments they own in New York’s Nolita neighborhood for sale for $18 million.

In a historic 19th-century building known as the Brewster Carriage House, the two adjoining penthouses span nearly 6,200 square feet with six bedrooms, according to listing agent Noble Black by Douglas Elliman..

The couple bought one of the units for $9.02 million in 2018 and the other for $7.7 million in 2020, records show. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in 2021.

Photo:



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images



The musician and Ms Teigen, a 36-year-old model and social media celebrity, used one of the units as a base. They had planned to combine the units into a single two-story penthouse, but never did, Mr. Legend said. We realized that because of work and everything, we were really going to be in Los Angeles, so we were going to focus our building and renovation energy on what was done in Los Angeles, said Mr. Legend, 43. They’re considering buying something in New York that doesn’t require any work, he said, adding: We love it there. But there just weren’t enough to justify spending time and energy on combining apartments. The spread has a total of three gas fireplaces, white oak flooring, multiple skylights, a wine fridge, and heated floors in the bathrooms. The piece de resistance is a landscaped private rooftop terrace of approximately 3,300 square feet, complete with its own irrigation system and grill. The spread includes a private roof terrace of approximately 3,300 square feet with its own irrigation system. Tina Gallo In total, the two apartments span approximately 6,200 square feet. Tina Gallo The two apartments could be combined into one large unit over two floors. Tina Gallo There are a total of six bedrooms in the two units. Tina Gallo If you buy the apartments combined, that means you have the whole roof, Mr Legend said. It’s such a beautiful view. He said he and Ms Teigen had hosted rooftop parties. Mr Legend said he first moved to New York in 2000 and lived there for much of his adult life. When he and Ms. Teigen started dating, they lived in an apartment on the Bowery, and later in a second-floor apartment in their current building. After moving to Los Angeles, they settled into a penthouse, which they planned to use as a base. The building, which once housed automaker Brewster and Co., was converted to condos about a decade ago, Black said. Mr. Legend said they were drawn to the building’s history and old-world charm. We love all brick and metal. It fits our aesthetic perfectly, he said. In 2020, Mr. Legend and Ms. Teigen purchased land of approximately 10,700 square feethome in the Benedict Canyon area of ​​Beverly Hills for around $17.5 million. While LA is their home base, Mr. Legend said he often thinks of New York. I miss it all the time, he said. New York will always be my favorite city. Mr. Legend, known for hits such as All of Me and Love Me Now, recently sold his songwriting catalog to KKR & Co. and BMG. Ms. Teigens’ cookbook Cravings: All Together was published last fall.

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/john-legend-and-chrissy-teigen-ask-18-million-for-their-new-york-home-11642698081 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos