Vineyard tours, book signings and “snowy” movies





After a wintry week of snow and ice, spend the weekend getting outside for wine tastings, book signings, movies and more. 1. Taste Buds Food and Wine Tour Wine lovers have a great opportunity this Saturday to hop on the Do South Tours party bus for a day of wine and food tastings across the region. The tour will begin at noon with passengers boarding the bus at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., after which it will head to Mama Sucre Restaurant for a gourmet lunch. The menu will include Po’ Boy sandwiches, authentic Cajun sides and donuts. After that, the tour will travel to Leiper’s Fork for Wines in the Fork, where a wine tasting will begin at 3 p.m. Once back in Columbia, passengers will have a final tasting at Vintage Winery. Tickets are $65 which will be good for all food and wine tastings and can be purchased at www.DoSouthTours.com. 2. Dani Williamson Book Signing at Duck River Books It’s always important to maintain a good overall healthy lifestyle, whether it’s eating a proper diet, getting plenty of exercise, or maintaining a balanced mental health. It’s also the basis of author Franklin and nurse practitioner Dani Williamson’s new book “Wild & Well: Dani’s Six Commonsense Steps to Radical Healing.” Williamson will head to downtown Columbia this Friday for a special book signing event at Duck River Books starting at 6 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and visitors will be able to learn all about Williamson’s message that encourages readers not just to have “normal” health, but to strive for “optimal health”. If you cannot attend the event, but would still like a signed copy, contact Duck River Books at (931) 548-2665. 3. Snowy Movies at Mt. Pleasant Center The snow may have melted, but it’s always a good time to snuggle up with the kids and watch a good movie. Grab your chairs, blankets and pajamas and visit the Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 501 Gray Lane in Mt. Pleasant, which will host a free screening of the classic animated film “Happy Feet” beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Snowed-In Movie Night, presented by Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation, will also include cookies and cocoa, which are also free. 4. For Love and Tupperware What house doesn’t need a good set of Tupperware? Check out what’s new at the Tupperware Market by spending a fun afternoon at the Spring Hill Enrichment Center, 5290 Main St. For Love and Tupperware will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and will feature sweepstakes, recipes and more. Special guest and business leader Micki Anderson, winner of the Tupperware “Lead With Your Heart” award, will also be a guest speaker. 5. Live Entertainment Country singer Tracy Lawrence will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. For tickets, visit www.TheMulehouse.com. Laura Lane Duo will perform at Tuck’s Place, 102 Depot St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. Stranger Than Fiction will perform at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. Grafted Culture will perform at the Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Cochise County will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Escape Band will perform at The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/2022/01/20/things-do-wine-tours-book-signings-and-snowed-in-movies/6576642001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos