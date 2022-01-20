Parineeti Chopra feels privileged to get the best advice from her sister, Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood celebrities are not only performers on the silver screens but they also inspire us with their love, relationship, family and marriage goals. Perhaps the most studied relationship is that of siblings, specifically the bonds that sisters share with one another. Punjabi kudi, Parineeti Chopra won millions of hearts with her bindas acting. Parineeti’s bubbly attitude makes her different from the rest of the actors. On the other hand, her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas has, time and time again, proven that she is a global icon. She can play any role, whether it’s a period movie character like “Kashibai” in Bajirao Mastani, or a modern woman in Quantico.

Among many B-City cousins, Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have often given us major clues of brotherly love. Parineeti Chopra often talked about her Mimi Didi (as her family affectionately calls her Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and had said that PeeCee was an inspiration to her. From revealing that the two shamelessly share each other’s clothes to the fact that Parineeti was one of the first people to know Nick Jonas, the Chopra sisters truly remind us of our cousins.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her cousin Parineeti Chopra share a great bond of friendship and are quite close to each other. In an interview with Puja Talwar, the Ishaqzaad the actress opened up about the best advice she got from her sister, Priyanka and said

“The best advice I’ve ever gotten actually comes from my sister. She always says you’re privileged to people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations of you, you would have been really depressed. So, every time you’re in a movie they’ll expect you to do something special, it’s an incredible privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something.

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Parineeti revealed that she always knew Priyanka’s relationship would hit the wedding cards. She had shared:

“Nick came to India in June and we all went to Goa together. Nick, me, Mimi Didi, his best friend. There were five of us. When I was there with him, there were times when we were both. The way he talked about her. I used to look at him and smile and say he was a guy in love. But when he wasn’t around, I would go see Mimi Didi and told him he was amazing.”

On April 26, 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was joined by Parineeti Chopra in India, and the two bragged about their brotherly love on social media. Parineeti had shared a cutesy photo with Priyanka with a “so cute” dog. She captioned the photo as follows:

“This is #BaileyChopra! And like in any other Punjabi family, I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha @priyankachopra @siddharthchopra89.”

At Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas year ceremony held on August 18, 2018, Parineeti Chopra had shared a beautiful photo, with her Mimi Have I got. The same was captioned as follows:

“Today I witnessed magic and a fairy tale… When we were children, mimi didi and I played ‘ghar ghar’. We pretended to be shy brides, had imaginary children and served tea to our husbands! It’s corny, but that’s because we always believed in the magic of love and hoped that we would both find that perfect man for us one day!! Today, there was no pretense. I can’t think of a more perfect man for her. As I said this morning, there are two ways to judge a human being. One – travel with them, and two – eat with them. Nick, I did both with you. And so I know you are perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like crazy! Protect her, because she is strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!!!!! HAPPY ROKA AND FUTURE WEDDING!! @priyankachopra @nickjonas.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen judging the reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, with Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar.

