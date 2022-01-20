Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra feels privileged to get the best advice from her sister, Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood celebrities are not only performers on the silver screens but they also inspire us with their love, relationship, family and marriage goals. Perhaps the most studied relationship is that of siblings, specifically the bonds that sisters share with one another. Punjabi kudi, Parineeti Chopra won millions of hearts with her bindas acting. Parineeti’s bubbly attitude makes her different from the rest of the actors. On the other hand, her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas has, time and time again, proven that she is a global icon. She can play any role, whether it’s a period movie character like “Kashibai” in Bajirao Mastani, or a modern woman in Quantico.
Among many B-City cousins, Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have often given us major clues of brotherly love. Parineeti Chopra often talked about her Mimi Didi (as her family affectionately calls her Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and had said that PeeCee was an inspiration to her. From revealing that the two shamelessly share each other’s clothes to the fact that Parineeti was one of the first people to know Nick Jonas, the Chopra sisters truly remind us of our cousins.
Also read: Hrithik Roshan posts video of his mum training Pinkie at 68, she’s a true inspiration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her cousin Parineeti Chopra share a great bond of friendship and are quite close to each other. In an interview with Puja Talwar, the Ishaqzaad the actress opened up about the best advice she got from her sister, Priyanka and said
“The best advice I’ve ever gotten actually comes from my sister. She always says you’re privileged to people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations of you, you would have been really depressed. So, every time you’re in a movie they’ll expect you to do something special, it’s an incredible privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something.
Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Parineeti revealed that she always knew Priyanka’s relationship would hit the wedding cards. She had shared:
“Nick came to India in June and we all went to Goa together. Nick, me, Mimi Didi, his best friend. There were five of us. When I was there with him, there were times when we were both. The way he talked about her. I used to look at him and smile and say he was a guy in love. But when he wasn’t around, I would go see Mimi Didi and told him he was amazing.”
Also Read: Lara Dutta Wishes Daughter Saira 10th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos, Calls Her Biggest Blessing
On April 26, 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was joined by Parineeti Chopra in India, and the two bragged about their brotherly love on social media. Parineeti had shared a cutesy photo with Priyanka with a “so cute” dog. She captioned the photo as follows:
“This is #BaileyChopra! And like in any other Punjabi family, I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha @priyankachopra @siddharthchopra89.”
At Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas year ceremony held on August 18, 2018, Parineeti Chopra had shared a beautiful photo, with her Mimi Have I got. The same was captioned as follows:
“Today I witnessed magic and a fairy tale… When we were children, mimi didi and I played ‘ghar ghar’. We pretended to be shy brides, had imaginary children and served tea to our husbands! It’s corny, but that’s because we always believed in the magic of love and hoped that we would both find that perfect man for us one day!! Today, there was no pretense. I can’t think of a more perfect man for her. As I said this morning, there are two ways to judge a human being. One – travel with them, and two – eat with them. Nick, I did both with you. And so I know you are perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like crazy! Protect her, because she is strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!!!!! HAPPY ROKA AND FUTURE WEDDING!! @priyankachopra @nickjonas.
On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen judging the reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, with Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra explains how she manages her job and her children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty
Courtesy images: Parineeti Chopra
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/parineeti-chopra-feels-privileged-to-get-the-best-advice-from-sister-priyanka-chopra-29836
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022