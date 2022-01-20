Tara Sutaria and her mother appear in the same commercial in 50 years, set mother-daughter goals





Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s 2019 film, Student of year 2. Tara even won the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut Film for her debut film and received many heartfelt well wishes from her fans and followers. She is one of the gorgeous and talented divas in the Bollywood industry. Along with her acting, Tara is also known for her style statements and very chic fashion choices. However, it is her relationship with her boyfriend, Adar Jain, which has been in the news lately. Tara Sutaria takes every opportunity to post photos of her work and cute moments with her family on her social media account. She is also very engaging on her social media platforms and whenever she shares something new, people just can’t stop admiring her. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her latest publicity shoot. Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra explains how she manages her job and her children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty After Tara received so much praise for her glycerin soap publicity shoot, the diva’s mother, Tina Sutaria, took to her IG handle and posted a throwback photo, and unveiled the 50-year-old poster. Pears glycerin soap and it brought back memories of her modeling days. Tina captioned the post with a nostalgic note and wrote: “1972, I was the face of Pears glycerin soap. Exactly 50 years later, my daughter is the daughter of Savlon Glycerin Soap. We have come full circle. @piasutaria @tarasutaria @himanshu.sutaria.5″ Shortly after sharing the post, the comments section was filled with praise for the mother-daughter duo. One user wrote, “Omg exact copy”, another user added, “Like mother, like daughter”. Another comment can be read as “the legend and I cry!”. Also Read: Preggers Kajal Aggarwal Starts Prenatal Classes, Shows Off Baby Bump and Pregnancy Glow For the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria shares her birthday with her twin sister, Pia Sutaria. Photos of Tara’s 26th birthday celebration with her twin sister, Pia Sutaria, had gone viral on social media. The Sutaria sisters looked stunning in their fashionable outfits. While Tara donned a printed white two-piece dress, Pia looked stunning in a white mini dress. Sharing the photo on her IG handle, Pia lovingly captioned the post as follows: “Happy 26 to my other half I love you to the moon.” On November 19, 2021, Tara’s supposed boyfriend, Aadar Jain, also took her IG handle and shared a beautiful wish for his beloved, Tara Sutaria. The adoring boyfriend had shared a lovely throwback photo from their holiday in the Maldives, and with a black heart emoji, he wrote a caption which read: “Happy birthday my (heart emoticon).” In the photo, the lovebirds, Aadar and Tara, were seen sitting together on a jet ski, as they prepared for a ride in the Indian Ocean. In the couple’s stunning throwback photo from their Maldives vacation, Tara commented: “My everything (heart emoticons).” On the work side, Tara Sutaria will then be seen in the film, Heropanti 2. Also Read: Shraddha Arya on How She Keeps Her Marriage Away With Husband Rahul Nagal Strong Courtesy images: Tina Sutaria, Tara Sutaria AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

