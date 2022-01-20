Miami neighbor sees major development – Business Observer

Hollywood, Florida may not have the star power of its much more famous namesake in California, but the city is beginning to take on a brilliant shine as developers tap into the market and new residential towers rise downtown.

At the end of November 2021, for example, only one apartment was vacant in Hollywood Circle, a 386-unit rental building that opened three years ago.

You were seeing more people from out of town renting, said developer Charles Chip Abele, who built Hollywood Circle. Obviously during COVID there was a lot from the New York area. The 25-story building is part of a mixed-use project that also includes an 111-room CIRC by Sonder hotel and a 48,000-square-foot Publix grocery store.

Just two blocks from Hollywood Circle, Abele, founding partner of the Gold Coast Florida Regional Center, is opening another mixed-use development. Called Block 40, Abele expects the apartments to attract a mix of tenants similar to Hollywood Circles: a few families, but mostly singles and childless couples. Monthly rents at 1818 Park, the residential component of Block 40, will start at $1,500 for furnished studios. There are very large penthouses in the building that will likely cost north of $5,000, Abele said.

Both Abeles developments are close to the iconic Young Circle, a 10-acre circular park that serves as an anchor for the city. It is surrounded by a road that merges north-south traffic on US 1 with east-west traffic on Hollywood Boulevard.

If you looked at Young Circle five years ago, compared to now, you wouldn’t even recognize it, said Jack McCabe of McCabe Research & Consulting. Lots of people wouldn’t go anywhere near there after dark. It was a deadlier and more devastated area. You now have a residential and entertainment center there.

This is one of the hottest areas for development.

Hollywood-based real estate investor and developer Steve Berman, a partner at OA Development, recalls an earlier time when local government in Hollywood resisted dense development. In the early 1990s, Berman launched La Piazza, his first development in downtown Hollywood, a two-story mixed-use rental apartment complex with retail space near Young Circle, a park that connects downtown -city to the North-South Highway that runs through South Florida. .

But Berman initially had something bigger in mind.

When I proposed a development for this site, I wanted to do a 15-story multi-family rental building, he said. But the city of Hollywood at that time was afraid of height. They said they wanted to maintain Hollywood as a low-rise, quaint village feel. The city especially protects the historic section of its downtown, which joined the National Register of Historic Places in 1999. It is a group of 34 low-rise buildings in architectural styles popular in the 1920s, located along along Hollywood Blvd.

Abele began investing in downtown Hollywood about a decade ago, primarily due to the city’s proximity to Fort Lauderdale (8 miles north) and Miami (20 miles south). We invested money here many years ago, thinking it would go a little faster than it did, he said. But Hollywood is still basically on what I call the South Florida 50 yard line.

Meanwhile, things have changed over the decades. High land prices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach have driven developers to downtown Hollywood and other cheaper South Florida submarkets, McCabe said.

Land became so expensive that it was natural to look at Dania Beach, Hollywood, North Miami and Riviera Beach, he said.

The city government began encouraging denser downtown development in the early 2000s through land use changes, said Raelin Storey, the city’s director of communications, marketing and economic development. of Hollywood, in an email exchange. In 2009, the Hollywood City Commission rezoned the area around Young Circle, raising the maximum building height to 230 feet from 150 feet. By 2017, the city had rezoned most of the central business district for denser development. These rezonings updated the downtown zoning to match past land use changes.

But amid the lingering impact of the 2007-2009 recession, developers were slow to respond to denser zoning around Young Circle. The city’s first major post-recession development appeared on its waterfront, not downtown, when the 369-room Margaritaville Hotel opened in 2015. Hollywood Circle opened nine years after zoning in 2009.

Now, however, downtown Hollywood is one of South Florida’s prime locations for redevelopment projects, McCabe said, particularly around Young Circle.

The 25-story Hollywood Circle property and the 19-story Block 40 project are just two in a series of dense downtown developments near Young Circle. Among the major real estate projects moving through the Downtown Hollywood development pipeline, two by BTI Partners that would put more than 1,100 new apartments on the south and east sides of Young Circle, nearly double the total number of apartments from block 40 on the west side and Hollywood. North side circle.

On the south side, BTI plans a 361-unit apartment building with retail space on the 1.3-acre site of the former Hollywood Bread Building, a long-vacant eyesore that BTI demolished in October 2021.

On the east side, BTI plans to replace a 3.2-acre shopping center with a two-tower development comprising 775 apartments, plus retail and office space. The company acquired the two sites over the past two years for a total of $27 million.

BTI is also working with the Florida Department of Transportation on plans for a westward extension of Hollywood Boulevard directly through the development site to Young Circle. The boulevard now connects to Young Circle wrapping around the 3.2 acre site.

We are working diligently to split this site in two, to allow Hollywood Boulevard to run straight from the ocean straight to Young Circle, without circling around another building as it does today, says Keith Poliakoff , a lawyer with the Government Law Group. which stands for BTI. It was a massive effort that took us almost two years to get approval. We are finally in the final stages with the DOT to get this approved.

Other major multi-family developments planned near Young Circle include a 452-unit Alta Developers project at 401 North Federal Highway, another name for US 1, north of the park.

Just south of it, Fort Lauderdale-based Affiliated Development is gearing up to break ground early next year on The Tropic, an 18-story mixed-income apartment building where half of the 208 apartments will be rent-controlled units. Affiliated acquired the development site in September 2021 for $4.2 million.

Jeff Burns, the founder and CEO of Affiliated Development, said construction will begin in the first quarter of 2022 at the development site at 1744 and 1753 Federal Highway, adjacent to the Bread Building site where BTI Partners plans to build 361 apartments. Burns said market-rate monthly rents at the Tropic will range from $1,600 for a one-bedroom apartment to $2,200 for a two-bedroom apartment, and monthly rents for labor units will be $300 to $600 lower.

When asked if the downtown Hollywood multifamily market might be oversized, Burns said he welcomes residential projects near his own. I don’t see it as competition. I see it as helping the greater good. It’s going to attract more people, more renters, to live in Hollywood, he said.

Broward County apartment developers will deliver 6,000 new units this year, nearly double the average annual rate of 3,230 units over the past five years, but vacancy rates will average just 3, 2% this year and rents will average $1,804 a month, according to a third-quarter multifamily market research report by brokerage Marcus & Millichap.

The supply additions could impact operator decision-making in some localized areas, but most submarkets face limited new competition, the brokerage reported. Marcus & Millichap did not count Hollywood among the Broward County submarkets where multifamily overbuilding is a potential risk. (It included Fort Lauderdale and five western suburbs Davie, Miramar, Plantation, Pembroke Pines and Weston.)

There really hasn’t been any significant multifamily development in Hollywood, said Berman, the Hollywood-based real estate developer and investor.

Yet his profit from the summer sale of a commercial property for redevelopment into an apartment complex is a seven-figure testament to the depth of the rental housing market in Downtown Hollywood, a central business district in the slow paced and well populated with restaurants.

Last August, Berman sold a three-story commercial building at 2001 Hollywood Boulevard to Estate Companies of South Miami for redevelopment into an eight-story mixed-use complex with 347 rental apartments. Berman sold the property, known as the SunTrust Bank Building, for $7.3 million, nearly eight times what he paid in 2009.

He is now developing an approximately 50,000 square foot office building on North 19th Avenue and Tyler Street, just steps from Young Circle. The building, which will be named after its ground-floor tenant, Miami-based City National Bank, is slated to open next May at a site that was a surface parking lot.

Berman continues to move downtown largely because local government has abandoned its adversarial stance toward dense urban development. Since the recession, the city has worked proactively with developers, Berman said.

One beneficiary of this approach is Burns of Affiliated Development. The company will use up to $9.4 million in city grants to build The Tropic due to its status as workforce housing.

Not everyone wants to live in Fort Lauderdale or Miami, Burns said. There is great appeal in living in some of these adjacent towns which have different offerings and are much less hectic.