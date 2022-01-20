Robbie Williams will sell a trio of Banksy works

British musician Robbie Williams to sell three Banksy works through Sotheby’s in March; the paintings have a combined high estimate of up to £10 million. “These plays combine three things that I love: hip-hop culture, naughtiness and comedy,” Williams told the Financial Times.

the “The Angels singer purchased Banksy’s works directly from the artist shortly after they were made, as the two straddled cheeky zeitgeist and Cool Britannia. “At the time, I had made a few cents and I thought art is good – let’s stick some stuff on the wall,” Williams says.

The designs for two of the works – a single version of ‘Kissing Coppers’ (£2.5m-£3.5m), an auction rarity, and a large-scale ‘Girl with Balloon’ (£2m-£3m, edition of five ) – were unveiled as unexpected street art by the pseudonymous artist on the walls of the Prince Albert Pub in Brighton and under Waterloo Bridge respectively. ‘Vandalised Oils (Choppers)’ (£2.5-3.5m), which features a spray-painted military helicopter, is from Banksy’s series of pieces that rework found oil paintings. All of the artwork hung in Williams’ Los Angeles home – “Kissing Coppers” recently featured in an informal photo of him and his wife, Ayda Field, on Hello! magazine.

Williams says, “The reason I’m putting these pieces up for auction is because I have quite a few other Banksies, and I’ve enjoyed these for a considerable amount of time. I would like to invest money in my artistic project that I am starting this year, and reinvest in new works by new people. Watch this place.

Sotheby’s, meanwhile, remains silent over reports that it has tapped investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a possible initial public offering. Owner Patrick Drahi took the auction house private in June 2019, buying it for $3.7 billion, including about $1.1 billion in debt.

Sotheby’s had had a volatile run as a public company, with its share price generally as good as its previous sales. Due to the strict reporting requirements imposed on public companies, the details of its activities were much more visible than for its competitors, notably Christie’s. Still, with the reported valuation at around $5 billion, excluding debt, it’s easy to see why Sotheby’s is floating.

“Sid” by Damien Hirst (2016) © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd



Gagosian will open its 19th gallery next month, this one in the picturesque Swiss Alpine resort of Gstaad, with an exhibition of the work of Damien Hirst. The gallery will be centrally located on Promenade 79, a chic location near high-end jewelers and a chalet-style Louis Vuitton store. The 200m² space on the ground floor is Gagosian’s third gallery in Switzerland: it opened in Geneva in 2010 and in Basel in 2019, and has been holding pop-up presentations in and around Gstaad since winter. 2017.

“Our artists love having the opportunity to exhibit in a mountain village and Switzerland has a long history of collecting,” says Millicent Wilner, director of Gagosian. She notes a young generation of both Swiss collectors and a “very international crowd” in Gstaad. “People are looking for beautiful places to be, accelerated by the pandemic.” The gallery opens to hit peak ski season from February 14 and will unveil a new series of Hirst paintings and drawings called Myths, legends and monsters which Wilner says the artist has been working for several years.

Joe Elliott, left, and Tom Brickman, co-CEOs of Artlogic © Portraited Photography

Consolidation happens behind the scenes as the art market takes its online presence more seriously. This month, Artlogic, the tech powerhouse behind websites and database systems for galleries such as Thaddaeus Ropac, Victoria Miro and Almine Rech, strengthened its presence in the United States by merging with exhibition-E, galleryManager and ArtBase.

Exhibit-E, a leading website provider, and galleryManager, an inventory management software company, are both managed by Dan Miller, while ArtBase, another inventory system, is run by Tanya Van. St. Both managers will remain with the merged entity for at least a year to facilitate an integration that brings the combined customer base to more than 3,800 art businesses, confirms Joe Elliott, co-CEO of Artlogic.

“Websites have moved from catalogs to destinations, and are more integrated with sales. Thanks to Covid, really, people have realized what they can produce and the need to put that in place beyond offline systems that aren’t cloud native and don’t travel well,” says Elliott.

The late Gretchen Bender, photographed in 1986 © Hans Neleman



The Latest “Power 100” Art Review listing placed Sprüth Magers Gallery in 66th place, noting that its “longstanding commitment to female artists is legendary”. Now the gallery has another woman on its books – Gretchen Bender, a Pictures Generation artist whose innovative practice included directing music videos for REM and New Order. Bender died in 2004 and her estate was managed by Metro Pictures, the New York gallery that closed its doors last year.

The relevance today of Bender’s work, which criticizes the mass media, is more recognized today, notes Philomene Magers, co-founder of Sprüth Magers. She says she was struck by the importance of Bender when she saw the artist’s seminal installation, “Total Recall” (1987), an 18-minute film shown on 24 television screens, at the Schinkel Pavilion in Berlin. in 2015. The work also featured in a survey exhibition in 2013 at The Kitchen in New York, the first venue to mount it in 1987. “In terms of art history, Bender’s work point back, forward and sideways,” the New York Times wrote of the 2013 exposure.

Sprüth Magers, which also represents Pictures Generation artists Barbara Kruger and Cindy Sherman, is planning a Bender show at its Los Angeles space this year.

