Malaika Arora and others, Bollywood celebrities who found love after divorce





Everyone deserves a second chance and falling in love for the second time is not taboo. Often there are couples who fall in love, but eventually, over time, they break up. But, there are only a few who have the courage to fall in love again, to give their hearts a chance, for the second time, despite understanding social pressure. In Bollywood, many celebrities have divorced, separated from their significant other or separated. But, there are only a few Bollywood celebrities who have found love again after divorce. From Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar to Malaika Arora, here are some Bollywood celebrities who found love after divorce. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif was previously married to actress Amrita Arora. They were married from 1991 to 2004. The former couple are parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Vikram Vedha actor fell in love with Kareena Kapoor while filming the movie Tashan in 2008. Kareena married Saif in 2012. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Chaiyya fame Chaiyya was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. They married in 1998 and welcomed son Arhaan Khan in 2002. The former couple announced their separation in 2016 and officially divorced on May 11, 2017. Malaika fell in love with actor Arjun Kapoor, for the second time . They are leaving the internet in a frenzy with their cute photos. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Arjun was married to Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2019. The 49-year-old has two daughters from his first marriage to Jesia. Rampal fell in love with South African model and designer, Gabriella Demetriades. They welcomed their first son, Arik Rampal on July 17, 2021. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They married in 2000 and divorced in 2017. The former couple have two daughters, Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar. The Toofan actor fell in love with Shibani Dandekar. They have been dating since 2018 and are reportedly getting married this year. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi The actress fell in love for the second time with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple married in 2021 and broke stereotypes by having a female priest perform their nuptials. They are parents to a son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, who was born last year. Dia was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu Karan married twice before meeting Bipasha Basu. The actor married Basu in 2016. They met on the set of their movie Alone and fell in love instantly. Grover was previously married to actors Shraddha Nigam from 2008 to 2009, and to Jennifer Winget later, from 2012 to 2014. Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg Kalki Koechlin married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011. They separated after 4 years of marriage. Kalki is currently in a relationship with Israeli musician Guy Hershberg. The couple are parents to daughter Sappho, whom they welcomed in 2020. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda The Fukrey actor has found love for the second time with Kriti. The couple often treats their huge fan base with sweet photos and videos. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira, from 2014 to 2015. Read also: Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Bollywood couples who remain cordial after divorce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodbubble.com/features/malaika-arora-farhan-akhtar-bollywood-celebs-who-found-love-post-divorce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos