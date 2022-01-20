Entertainment
In high school, this classmate was taller; in Hollywood even bigger
“If life was fair, Elvis would still be alive today and all impersonators would be dead.”
Johnny Carson
Our search for famous high school classmates continues.
Gary Cole add this.
“Turns out,” he wrote, “my wife and I graduated with celebrities.
“I graduated in 1972 from Ridgefield High School in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and one of my classmates was an actor named Erland Van Lidth De Jeude.” There are Wikipediaand IMDb pages on him with the credits of the film “The Running Man” in 1987.
“Erland was a wonderful person, a gentle giant with an operatic voice. Just a handsome singer and a good guy all around. The football coach wanted Erland to play in the team but he couldn’t because they didn’t have a helmet big enough for him. He ended up on our wrestling team instead and won all the matches. Most of them were lost to the opponents. He was at least 6 tall ‘5” and 300 lbs. Massive. You can really see his towering size in the film “Stir Crazy” with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor.
“My wife, who is six years younger, graduated from Bethel High School in Bethel, Connecticut in 1979 and was a classmate with Meg Ryan. My wife was the class president and Meg was a class officer , I believe, in their senior year.”
Did anyone else go to school with someone famous? Tell us in an email at [email protected]
HIGHWAY HELP? Peggy Ludwick indicates a section of local road that needs to be repaired.
“…Between Hwy 25 and Hwy 1 on Lumpkin Road, there are 17 patches just in the right lane that look like potholes. They need to start there and fix the roads. S ‘please.”
MORE CLEANING: A local group hopes to plan a cleanup effort at West View Cemetery on Thursday, February 17. According to an email fromRichard McKinney:“Nearly all of us have loved ones interred at West View and are concerned about the state the cemetery is kept in these days, although many of our sections are constantly maintained and need to be cleaned and kept in good repair. .
“So we decided to schedule a day to meet and do our own cleaning. I know we are all senior citizens at the moment and some may not be able to clean their sections alone, but if we all commit , we can work together to get it done.
“We are proposing to assemble with whatever tools you can bring for cleaning around noon on Thursday, February 17, with a drop-off date of February 24.
Richard’s email is [email protected].
FAMILY SEARCH: Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. will present a virtual genealogy program between 1 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26 on writing your family history. The program is free for Augusta Genealogical Society members and $10 for non-members.
The program will ask participants to learn how to write a narrative story about parents and the process of writing your family history book using this approach.
The deadline to register is February 22 by visiting www.augustagensociety.org/ags-programs.html.
THE JOKE OF THE DAY : A nervous taxpayer sat across from an IRS auditor as his records were reviewed.
The listener noticed his discomfort and tried to reassure himself.
“You have to admit,” the IRS man said, “it’s a wonderful country and we hope everyone realizes that and looks forward to paying their taxes with a smile.”
“Thank goodness,” the taxpayer said, showing some relief. “I thought you were going to want some money.”
Bill Kirby has reported, photographed and commented on life in Augusta and Georgia for 45 years.
