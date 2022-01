Prince Andrews Twitter profile, Instagram account closed

Some of Prince Andrews’ social media accounts have been deactivated, days after Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his military affiliations and patronages amid a legal battle over allegations of sexual abuse. The princes’ Twitter profile, Instagram account and YouTube channel were inaccessible on Thursday afternoon. His Facebook page was online but the last post was in 2020. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman says changes are being made to Prince Andrews’ digital presence to reflect news last week that he will no longer use the title His Royal Highness and will continue to undertake no duties. public. Channels are being removed, the spokeswoman said. The Queen’s third child has been in the spotlight for her links to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and faces a possible trial in New York this fall. One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew last year, alleging she was forced to have sex with the British royal family when she was 17 years. She claims she was abused by the prince in London and New York and on Epstein’s private island. Prince Andrew has denied all the allegations. The prince will take his case to New York as a private citizen, Buckingham Palace said. A lawyer representing Prince Andrew did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. When you try to access Prince Andrews’ Twitter profile, which uses his Duke of York title as an identifier, a message appears stating that this account does not exist. A Twitter spokeswoman pointed to a rules page showing that when this message is sent, it means account owners have deactivated their account. A spokesperson for YouTube, a Google unit of Alphabet Inc., confirmed that the Prince Andrews channel had been removed by the account owner. A spokeswoman for Instagram, which is owned by Meta Platforms Inc., declined to comment. Despite stepping back from royal duties, the Queen’s second son is still a prince, the Duke of York and ninth to the throne. Write to Omar Abdel-Baqui at [email protected] Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

