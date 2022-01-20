Bollywood roundup: Swara Bhaskar, Aparshakti Khurana, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

Swara Bhaskar: post-Covid fatigue is a reality

Mumbai– Actress Swara Bhaskar, who was suffering from Covid, has recovered and is now back in the studio dubbing her upcoming film ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. She says that while she feels happy to be back to work, her body needs more rest.

Swara said, “I was supposed to dub for this movie earlier, but unfortunately it got delayed due to COVID-19. I felt very rushed to have to finish my work for the film. As soon as I tested negative for COVID, I flew to Mumbai and headed for the dubbing straight from the airport. I’m glad to be back at work and really enjoying the voice acting as it’s a process that I generally enjoy too.

However, she also mentioned how she is taking even longer to deal with post-Covid fatigue.

“Covid-related fatigue is a reality and I realized it when I was back at work; the weakness it leaves is very real, so I try to get enough rest and also make sure I keep working. I double for 3-4 hours and rest all day making sure not to overwork myself,” the actress shared.

The movie ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ is directed by Kamal Pandey, and it also features Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania.

Shoot to Thrill: Aparshakti Khurana thrilled to grab the gun again

Mumbai– Known for his comedic timing in several films, actor Aparshakti Khurana now says he has two back-to-back thrillers in his kitty, he has started to enjoy this genre.

Recently, Aparshakti finished filming a thriller film “Dokha Round D Corner”, now he is preparing for “Berlin”, a film directed by Atul Sabharwal.

Speaking about experimenting with genres, he said, “The best part about experimenting with genres (in my case) is that I don’t have to worry about the believability of the end product. With veteran producers like Zee Studios and Manav Shrivastav and such an experienced director like Atul Sir on board, all I have to do is make sure I’m doing my best in terms of performance. .

“After ‘Dokha Round D Corner’, this would be my second time taking up arms in a serious role, but I can safely say that I’m just as excited (if not more) for this one as well. have fun during the filming of ‘Berlin’; look forward to entertaining the public with even more varied and diverse roles.

The actor is known for his comedic performances in movies like “Dangal”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, “Stree”, “Luka Chuppi”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Helmet” among others.

Hrithik shares insight into his 68-year-old mother’s intense training

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a glimpse of his 68-year-old mum Pinkie Roshan’s intense workout. The actor says it gives him hope that everyone can continue to improve, regardless of age.

Hrithik released a series of music videos on Thursday, where his mother is seen working out at high intensity.

He wrote as a caption: “Seeing her give her all for fitness and well-being at the age of 68 gives me hope that we can all continue to improve, regardless of our age. A big, big hug to all of you for supporting and sharing this relentless and joyful passion with my mother.

The actor said he knew his mum had bad days “we all do it, and time and time again I’ve seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and start “.

“But she does it because of the sense of community she has started to feel with all of you supporting her on insta. So this is really a thank you message to all of you who are helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone who is striving to get better will have the support of their friends and family. I wish you all a nice day.

Hrithik shared that his mother started training when she was 58 years old.

“I just thought I should add that fact for other parents who think it’s too late for them. It’s never too late. Do it for your kids. They’ll love you for it,” he said. -he writes.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’.

The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, also wear the director’s hat for the Hindi remake.

Sushmita Sen Wins International Association of Working Women Award for “Aarya 2”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is delighted to have received the International Association of Working Women’s Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series for her show “Aarya 2”.

The award is presented by the DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF), which is currently taking place virtually from January 16-30.

The actress thanks the ‘Aarya’ team for working tirelessly for the series which is now gaining worldwide recognition. Sharing her excitement, the actress said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation that is poured into ‘Aarya 2.’ of art that would be loved by all.

“It’s euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women’s Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Series. I would like to thank the organizers of the DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honor on me and the entire team. It’s surreal!” the statement continued.

Speaking of DCSAFF, the film festival which started in 2012 with Shyam Benegal’s classic film ‘Mammo’ as its opening title, is currently in its 10th edition and will feature films from India, Pakistan, Nepal, of Canada and the United States and many regional languages.

The 2022 edition of the film festival opened with a book discussion with writer, director and actor Ananth Mahadevan on his new book “Once Upon A Prime Time” and the Nepali feature film “Mahanagar/One Night in Kathmandu “, directed by Mohan Rai. Filmmaker Vishal Chaliha’s Assamese film “Sijou” will be the closing film of DCSAFF 2022 on January 30.

Kapil Sharma: Mumbai gives an opportunity to “scooterwalas” like me

Mumbai– Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, who is gearing up for his Netflix streaming debut with the stand-up special “Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet,” has shared some anecdotes from his difficult days.

In a frank conversation, while recounting his first difficult days, Kapil said: “I had no plan as such. People will laugh if I tell them how I started. Maine pehle BSF ke liye try ki, fir army mein gaya (I first tried in the BSF then in the army), my father and my uncles were in the police.

“But Papa kaafi ko rime the musicians and ended up introducing me to them (my dad knew a lot of musicians and ended up introducing me to them.) He wanted me to do something big or maybe creative in life.”

Recalling his first time in Mumbai, Kapil said, “I remember the first time I came to Mumbai with my friends. We wandered around Juhu Beach looking for directors like they had nothing better to do in life. Since then, things have changed so much.

“It’s Mumbai, that’s what he does. It gives scooterwalas like me the opportunity to stand on a stage and entertain people.

The star comedian descended into the past and said, “Mujhe yaad hai mai bilkul naya tha Mumbai mein (I remember I was very new to Mumbai) and I didn’t know what was waiting for me, walking through the busy streets from Mumbai, only dreaming of being where I am now.

“Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet” premieres January 28 on Netflix. (IANS)