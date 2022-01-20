Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel casts gay actor to play prince





Another actor joins the cast of the next Disney + The beauty and the Beast prequel series Small town! According to a report by Deadline, Irish gay actor Fra Free (whom you probably know from recent Marvel Studios Hawk Eye show, also on Disney+) joins the cast of the highly anticipated musical series which will focus on the friendship between LeFou (Josh Gad) and Gaston (queer idol Luke Evans), as well as LeFous’ sister-in-law Tilly ( Briana Middleton). Fra will play Prince Benoit Berlioz, who Deadline described as “a childhood friend of Tillys who grew into a handsome, charismatic and confident prince” in Small town, created by Once upon a time’sAdam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis and will be directed byRespectThis is Liesl Tommy. While we don’t know if her character will be queer or not, we always I love seeing multiple actors be part of a big-budget mainstream production like that of Small town! And Free is probably the most excited of them all! “Excited to be joining this,” he wrote on Twitter earlier today, sharing his casting news. “The little boy who saw the beast turn into a prince many times on VHS is even more so.” And her co-stars are also thrilled to have her on set! “So excited to have the shiny [Fra Free] join the epic team in our #BeautyAndTheBeast Prequel series,” Josh Gad tweeted of Free’s casting. “He was so [damn] good in Hawk Eye and we’re more than happy to have him.” Earlier this month, Gad also spilled major tea on the production of Small town, and apparently the series is set to start filming very soon this spring with a release date slated for sometime in early 2023, so it won’t be long before we see Evans, Gad and Free in action on screens! But Free isn’t the only LGBTQ+ actor making waves in the wonderful world of Disney! Like Outside previously reported, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White, which is already set to play West Side Storyis Rachel Zegler and wonder woman‘s Gal Gadot, just found his starring role in sexually fluid Broadway actor and Tony winner Andrew Burnap, who is probably best known for playing critically acclaimed award-winning gay playwright and screenwriter Matthew Lopez.The legacy! With Marc Webb set to direct, Zegler playing the lead, and Gadot playing the Evil Queen, Burnap would play a new, original male lead who was created specifically for the modern live-action version of the beloved 1937 animated classic. Queer Hollywood keeps winning! RELATED |Ranking Disney’s 11 Best Queer and Coming Out Anthems

