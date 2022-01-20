Hollywood executive pleads guilty to fraud charges that netted him $30 million





A prominent Hollywood executive pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of wire fraud in two schemes that helped him snag his way up to $30 million. William Sadleir pleaded guilty in the Southern District of New York to defrauding an investment fund called the Fund, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. As a result, Sadleir is currently facing sentencing on May 10, 2022 by U.S. District Judge Paul A Engelmayer. US attorney Damian Williams said: “William Sadleir used his talent for selling stories to defraud a New York investment fund of more than $30 million using a fake company, fake documents and even a fake identity. In a cheeky plot that could be ripped from any of the movies he distributed, Sadleir even made up a character he named Amanda Stevens, and disguised himself as her in an attempt to shoot with his fraud. We have ended Sadleir’s plot, and he now faces a significant sentence in federal prison. According to The version, Sadlier was the Chairman and CEO of Aviron, a production company which, under his leadership between 2015 and 2019, helped distribute films in the United States, including “My All American”, “Kidnap”, ” The Strangers: Prey at Night”, “A Private War”, “Destination Wedding”, “Serenity” and “After”. FBI SEEKS HELP TO FIND HOLLYWOOD CON QUEEN VICTIMS AFTER MARVEL STUDIOS EXEC WAS USED IN SCAM However, from his position of power within the company, Sadlier engaged in two fraudulent schemes. The first, and most complicated, was to tell the Fund that Aviron had invested in prepaid media credits with the advertising placement company MediaCom Worldwide, a subsidiary of the advertising and media agency GroupM Worldwide. However, Sadlier opened a bank account for “GroupM Media Services, LLC”. Although it looks like the legitimate agency, it was a fake company that he used to illegally transfer $25 million in funds out of Aviron which he then used for personal gain. This included buying a $14 million home in Beverly Hills. The report says he also convinced the Fund that he had $27 million in alleged prepaid media credits with MediaCom. He gave part of these credits to the Fund as collateral for additional loans, although these credits do not really exist. In order to maintain the lie, Sadleir created a GroupM LLC persona named Amanda Stevens, which he used to correspond with representatives of the Fund. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The second scheme to which he pleaded guilty involved the illicit and fraudulent sale and refinancing of assets worth more than $3 million that secured the Fund’s loans to Aviron. The Fund has obtained UCC privileges on the intellectual property relating to its assets on the Avirons films. In 2019, Sadlier forged someone’s signature so he could release those UCC liens and refinance the assets without permission from the Fund. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The maximum sentence the Hollywood executive currently faces could land him up to 20 years in prison and force him to pay $250,000.

