Singing will return to Tanglewood this summer

Andris Nelsons, the orchestra’s music director, is scheduled for frequent podium appearances. John Williams, who turns 90 this year and was manager of the Boston Pops, will be celebrated with a gala on August 20. Garrick Ohlsson plays the complete works of Brahms for solo piano on four programs; Paul Lewis joins the orchestra for Beethoven’s five piano concertos. There will be a host of free concerts featuring young Tanglewood Music Center Fellows. Familiar guests like Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Yo-Yo Ma and Michael Tilson Thomas will be joined by up-and-coming artists such as conductors JoAnn Falletta, Cristian Macelaru and Earl Lee, pianist Alexander Malofeev and violist Antoine Tamestit . Classics by Rachmaninov and Ravel will be served alongside new music from composers such as Helen Grime, Fazil Say, Richard Danielpour, Jessie Montgomery, Julia Adolphe, Caroline Shaw and Elizabeth Ogonek. Beginning June 17 with Ringo Starr and ending September 3 with Judy Collins, pop artists return for the first time since 2019, including Tanglewood favorite James Taylor, Brandi Carlile and Earth, Wind & Fire. The absence of Tanglewood, a regional staple and huge moneymaker for the Boston Symphony, which has summered there since 1937, has been keenly felt in 2020, even by an orchestra with secure finances and the largest endowment. in his domain. The thinning 2021 season drew a respectable attendance of 148,000, compared to more than 340,000 in 2019. But we hope that the bucolic campus will be more lively this year. Ozawa Hall will reopen, joining the main concert space, the Shed. So will the Linde Center, which opened in 2019 as a venue for master classes, lectures, rehearsals and recitals including, this summer, pianist Stephen Drury playing the powerful set of variations on The People United Will Never Be Defeated! by Frederic Rzewski, who died in June.

