A review of the Bollywood film screening Padmaavat in the city of Ahmedabad, India on January 23, 2018, was brought to the field. The police eventually tried to protect the scene from the riots and violence.

It is not uncommon for Bollywood films to fall prey to certain groups because they are seen as deviating from the facts or manipulating the script to grab the public’s attention. Despite the stigma of bad Bollywood films, some films may be accepted and possibly released.

However, there are also some that should be postponed or even banned. Here is a list of 9 Bollywood movies that sparked controversy even before they aired.

1. Vaariyamkunnan www.gulfnews.com Film titled Vaariyamkunnan this was announced for a 2020 broadcast. However, it had to be postponed due to audience criticism. This review arose because of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran – as the main character – who was involved in a bullying case (bullying) in the virtual world. Pruthviraj in this film plays Variyankunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, a freedom fighter who fights British troops. This historically themed film tells the story of the Malabar Rebellion, also known as the Moplah (Muslim) Riots. according to Indiana-express, this rebellion involved Muslims against British rulers and local Hindu land rulers. The bullying case involving Prthviraj has also been a source of criticism for other films he has acted in. Activists have even raised objections to the film, pointing out that it highlights a leader committing crimes against Hindus.

2. Bandit Queen (1994) https://www.youtube.com/embed/iERIJL3UGvI The film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, drew criticism even before its premiere. A film that tells the story of a person’s life bandit queen Phoolan Devi has been criticized for using abusive language, showing violent content and dressing naked. The film’s main star, Seema Biswas, was also criticized for daring to do intimate scenes. Although it received a lot of criticism and many scenes in the film had to be censored, but bandit queen was able to maintain its reputation after winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

3. Panch (2003) www.gulfnews.com Famous director and actor Anurag Kashyap is set to change the industry standards of Bollywood through his film titled Paanche. This film tells the story of a rock band caught up in a kidnapping case. This real-life inspired film features controversial elements such as sex, drugs and violence that have drawn public condemnation. Rumor has it that Anurag Kashyap refused to censor scenes from the movie so that Paanche prohibited from distribution.

4. Water (2005) https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mv1qQPFyqBY Director Deepa Mehta’s film trilogy titled Earth, Fire, and The water drew criticism. However, the most controversial is The water, because it caused public protests and violence which disrupted the filming process, so the filming location was moved from Varanasi to Sri Lanka. The film, starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das, depicts the lives of widows and the isolation they face in the holy city. Azmi and Das eventually had to leave the film and were replaced by John Abraham and Lisa Ray who played the main stars.

5. Black Friday (2007) Twitter.com Another film directed by Anurag Kashyap which has been banned from screening is black friday, based on the Mumbai terrorist attacks in 1993. This film was even taken to court for showing sensitive content, so the Bombay High Court decided to postpone the screening of the film until the court proceedings were completed. finished. black friday finally created before being postponed for several years. The film, which had been delayed, turned out to be accepted by the public. Anurag Kashyap as the film’s director also received praise.

6. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (2013) https://www.youtube.com/embed/StphRCLkx6Q filmfare.com The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had been criticized by several religious groups before its release. They objected to accepting the title of the film, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Apart from the title, they also stated that trailer of the film deviates from real mythological phenomena. The criticism managed to escalate the situation even further, so a legal complaint was filed with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and its lead star. Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally understood the public criticism and changed the title of the film to what it is known today, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.

7. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z_PODraXg4E Karan Johar as Director Ae Dil Hai Mushkil criticized for his film starring a Pakistani actor named Fawad Khan. India has banned Pakistani artists from working in their country since 2019 after the Pulwama terrorist attack. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, was even threatened by a party based in Maharashtra. They made director Karan Johar apologize and forced him to promise never to work with Pakistani actors. However, Karan Johar defended that the film was indeed made before the Indian state banned Pakistani artists from working in the country.

8. Padmaavat (2017) https://www.youtube.com/embed/5Paw8kazId8 filmfare.com Long before this award-winning film was known as “Padmaavat‘, the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is titled ‘Padmaavti.Originally slated for release in 2017, several groups of historians have denounced the film by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. They claim that Padmaavti told a distorted story, thus tarnishing the reputation of their ancestors. When a group of historians reported to the public that Padmaavti was a fictional character in the pages of history, many Indians protested. They threatened violence, until the murder of Deepika Padukone as the main star of the film. The title of the film was eventually changed to Padmaavat and was released in 2018, under tight security.