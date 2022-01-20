Emmerdale and Peaky Blinders actor died at home just hours after leaving hospital

A coroner has ruled the hospital “not at all critical” after an actor who appeared in Peaky Blinders and Emmerdale died just hours after being released.

Toby Kirkup attended Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 29, 2020 suffering from chest pain and a tingling sensation in his arms.

The 48-year-old was sent home after being diagnosed with gastritis but died at his home in Linthwaite later that day after an aneurysm ‘ruptured’.

READ MORE:A woman clung to her life before falling 80ft past her horrified boyfriend

An inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court has been told Mr Kirkup’s family want a coroner to investigate his death because they have concerns about his treatment.

A statement from the family, read during the virtual hearing, said Mr Kirkup started using alcohol and drugs at university, but had been ‘clean’ since he was went to a rehab center in South Africa almost 10 years before his death.

Those close to him said they believe his death was the result of a “misdiagnosis” and that the focus was on his stomach pains rather than his chest pains.

The family statement claimed the diagnosis was based on ‘a perception of excessive alcohol and drug use’ and questioned why Mr Kirkup had been ‘sent home with lifestyle counseling and said to take Gaviscon”, an over-the-counter medicine to relieve heartburn. and indigestion.

The inquest heard Mr Kirkup had ‘used recreational drugs and alcohol’ as he celebrated his birthday on August 18, just over a week before his death.

Pathologist Dr Karen Ramsden said Mr Kirkup died of haemorrhage caused by a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm.

She added: “I don’t think we can prove that chronic cocaine use was the cause.”

A toxicology report found traces of cocaine in his system, although the results “do not indicate recent excessive use”.

Pathologist Dr Karen Ramsden said Mr Kirkup died of haemorrhage caused by a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm.

She added: “I don’t think we can prove that chronic cocaine use was the cause.”

Dr Robert Palin, who assessed Mr Kirkup when he attended A&E, said that although the actor went to hospital complaining of chest pain, he did not discuss it during their conversation.

He said Mr Kirkup described pain in his upper abdomen and told the doctor he had used ‘recreational drugs and alcohol to celebrate his birthday the week before’.

Dr Palin told the hearing that an EKG and further tests did not change his opinion that the most likely cause of the pain was gastritis.

He said: ‘I knew nothing of any previous drug use other than what the gentleman told me himself.

The doctor said Mr Kirkup’s drinking and drug use ‘did not affect my reasoning in any way’.

Dr. Thomas Davies, consultant in emergency medicine, gave an update on the incident.

He told the inquest the aneurysm would “probably” have been present when he went to hospital, but would also likely have been “undetectable”.

Concluding that Mr Kirkup died of natural causes, Deputy Coroner Ian Pears said: “It is quite clear that cardiac procedures were followed.

“I do not criticize at all what happened in the hospital and I understand the reason for the discharge.

“It’s one of those things where, unfortunately, the condition then broke down and became a terminal event.”

Mr Kirkup appeared as a police sergeant in the BBC drama Peaky Blinders and also starred in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

Her previous performances also include a number of Shakespearean roles for Manchester-based theatre, while her screen credits included an appearance on Channel 4’s The Mill.

His family’s statement describes him as “a gifted musician, sportsman and actor” who “has helped so many people” with his work in rehabilitation clinics.

Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here