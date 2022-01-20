Entertainment
New exhibition showcases the breadth and talent of Australians in Hollywood and at home
For decades, Hollywood has lured ambitious actors to Los Angeles on the melancholic promise of big-screen stardom.
Key points:
- New National Film and Sound Archive exhibition celebrates Australians’ work on local and international productions
- It includes iconic costumes, including the dress worn by Toni Collette in Muriel’s Wedding
- The exhibit also offers a behind-the-scenes look, including never-before-seen Mad Max clips.
Australia has had no shortage of acting talent over the decades, but many stars have felt the need to move to the United States to succeed.
Now a new exhibit at the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) in Canberra suggests it may become less and less of a necessity.
The title of the exhibition, Australians in Hollywood, may suggest a focus on those who have left our shores, but it is equally a celebration of what is locally designed and made.
“A generation or two ago, to make it big you had to move to LA and be part of Hollywood, but thanks to the talent and achievements of Australian filmmakers and artists over a period of time, and thanks to changes in technology and changes in the industry, Hollywood has now arrived in Australia,” said NFSA chief executive Patrick McIntyre.
Go behind the scenes
The new exhibit is a combination of objects that some of us have seen before, but are happy to see again, given the iconic status they hold.
The dress worn by Toni Collette in Muriel’s Wedding is one of them, while images from the film parade on the wall.
And Crocodile Dundee’s knife rubs shoulders with the hat worn by Paul Hogan.
Nearby, Satine’s dress from the Moulin Rouge, as well as a number of cancan dresses worn by the film’s dancers, are also on display.
The Moulin Rouge is unique in that it was not only created by Australians Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, but also made locally.
It was a sign of what was possible that big budget studio films could be made in Australia and become box office hits.
The NFSA exhibit also reveals what it took to create the ambitious film, involving multiple musical numbers and hundreds of extras.
“There’s a video of Baz Lurhmann choreographing the massive Moulin Rouge can-can scene and just the resources involved and the scale and the number of dancers and the size of the set and everything,” Mr McIntyre said.
The emergence of Australian cinema on the world stage is generally considered to have started in 1979 with Mad Max, a film also celebrated in the exhibition.
Clips and images reveal what went into making it, the challenges of filming in the backcountry without the benefits of modern technology, and the accolades it received.
Curator Tara Marynowsky said she hopes visitors enjoy the detail offered in these behind-the-scenes moments.
“A very exciting AV piece is some never-before-seen snippets of Mad Max 1…you really get a sense of the risk-taking and thrilling moments that were filmed in that era,” Ms. Marynowsky said.
Ms Marynowsky said Mad Max also provided an example of how Australian films often include the landscape, almost as another character. In Mad Max, it’s the desert, but in other films, it’s the urban landscape that sets the tone.
In the film Lion, the streets and bush of Tasmania are a powerful part of the story, offset by the vastness of India that the film’s young star must traverse.
Celebrate humor and drama
Australian cinema has often been viewed as dark or depressing, with Australia’s barren interior landscapes giving rise to intense and disturbing drama over the years.
But the new exhibition also aims to highlight the most humorous and joyous moments of local cinema.
A prime example is The Sapphires, the musical comedy-drama starring Deborah Mailman and Chris O’Dowd. Her sparkling costumes are on display, along with clips from the film that tell the story of a girl group from the 1960s.
The film was partly shot in Albury, Victoria and later screened at the Cannes Film Festival.
Mailman has often spoken of how conscious she is of presenting a wide range of First Nations stories in films and has been instrumental in advancing their work in the industry.
“The next journey for us now in filmmaking within our storytelling is to show off the sense of humor that we blackfellas have in spades,” Mailman reportedly said.
But Australian talent goes beyond those who appear on screen, and the exhibition also pays homage to the lesser-known work of those behind some recent overseas productions.
They include David Michd, who directed The King, a Netflix series, and Cate Shortland, who helmed the 2021 film Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson.
Inevitably, the exhibition is simply a celebration of what has been accomplished and the potential for what is to come.
“Quite often we forget that a lot of films overseas are actually made by Australians,” Ms Marynowsky said.
