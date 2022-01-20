The International Space Station could soon have a FILM STUDIO

The International Space Station could have a new dedicated film studio and sports arena by the middle of the decade, if a British venture is successful.

London-based Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) has unveiled plans for a film, TV, sports and entertainment streaming module for the ISS, which will launch in 2024.

It is being built by Axiom Space, which is working on its own tourism and research module for the station, which is also scheduled for launch and station attachment in 2024.

SEE already has a base in space entertainment, claiming to produce a film, in partnership with Tom Cruise, which will be shot partly on the station.

Known as SEE-1, the new entertainment center will be attached to the Axiom module, which will eventually separate from the ISS to form its own dedicated space station.

No cost or budget has been revealed for the spherical inflated module, but it is expected to be 20 feet in diameter and open to third parties for film and television making.

AXIOM SPACE STATION: BOUND TO ISS AT LAUNCH When the International Space Station was first occupied by Russian and American astronauts in November 2000, it had an expected lifespan of 15 years. This has since been extended until 2025 and should now be operational until at least 2030. Axiom Space will launch the first commercial module in 2024. Axiom hopes to eventually detach its commercial module from the ISS and use it as the basis for a full commercial space station by 2028. When fully assembled, the Axiom Station will nearly double the usable volume of the International Space Station. NASA is already working with Axiom on the design and implementation of the first commercial module, which will connect to the ISS via a docking port and walkway.

It’s part of a growing commercial shift for the famed space facility, with the first fully private crew of astronauts due to launch next month.

NASA has pledged to fund the aging station through 2030, and Russia has renewed its commitment by launching a new lab module.

After that, it’s believed there will be an array of commercial Earth-orbiting stations, including one from Axiom Space, which will include SEE-1.

If launched, it will be the world’s first content and entertainment studios and multi-purpose arena to be operated in space.

SEE says the module will allow artists, producers and creatives to develop, produce, record and livestream content that maximizes the Space Station’s low-orbit microgravity environment, including movies, TV, music and sporting events.

Co-founders Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said it was “an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space.”

“It will provide a single, accessible home for limitless entertainment possibilities in a location with innovative infrastructure that will unleash a new world of creativity.”

In addition to SEE-produced films and events, the company says it will provide a venue and production infrastructure to host and film third-party events.

SEE-1 is expected to become operational from December 2024, when the in-orbit assembly of the Axiom station begins – while still attached to the ISS.

When the station’s initial setup is complete and it’s ready to separate from the ISS in 2028, the place for content creation will be one-fifth of its volume.

“Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, is designed as the backbone infrastructure enabling a diverse economy in orbit,” said Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom Space.

“The addition of a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s business capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s usefulness as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities offered by the new space economy.”

“SEE-1 will showcase and exploit the space environment in an unprecedented way,” said Axiom Chief Engineer Dr. Michael Baine.

‘The design of the inflatable module provides approximately six meters in diameter of unobstructed pressurized volume, which can be adapted to a range of activities, including state-of-the-art onboard media production capability that will capture and transmit the experience of life. ‘weightlessness with breathtaking impact.’

SEE has confirmed they are producing the mystery new space movie starring Tom Cruise, which was confirmed by NASA in 2020.

It’s believed Axiom Space will be tasked with bringing Cruise and a producer to the station – possibly as early as next year.

SEE, co-founded by producers Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, includes consultants who have worked for HBO and Viacom.