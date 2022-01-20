Emmerdale actor Toby Kirkup died at home just hours after being released from hospital





Toby Kirkup died aged 48 on August 29, 2020 at his home in Linthwaiter hours after attending Huddersfield Royal Infirmary Video loading Video unavailable The video will start automatically soon 8 to cancel play now Peaky Blinders actor Toby Kirkup dies aged 48

Peaky Blinders actor Toby Kirkup died hours after being released from hospital, an inquest has heard. The star – who also worked on Emmerdale – was 48 when he died at home alone after attending Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 29, 2020. He sought medical attention after suffering chest pains and feeling tingling in his arms. After seeing doctors and being diagnosed with gastritis, he was sent back to his home at Titanic Mills in Linthwaite. Toby Kirkup was admitted to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 29, 2020 before being diagnosed with gastritis and discharged home the same day.













An inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court has been told Mr Kirkup’s family want a coroner to investigate his death because they believe he was ‘misdiagnosed’ and the focus had been on his stomach pain rather than his chest pain. A statement from the family, read during the virtual hearing, said Mr Kirkup started using alcohol and drugs at university, but had been ‘clean’ since he was went to a rehab center in South Africa almost 10 years before his death. The family believed the diagnosis was based on “a perception of excessive alcohol and drug use”, the statement said, questioning why Mr Kirkup had been “sent home with lifestyle counseling and said to take Gaviscon”, an over-the-counter drug. to relieve heartburn and indigestion. On August 18, just over a week before his death, Mr Kirkup celebrated his birthday, “using recreational drugs and alcohol”, the inquest said.













But pathologist Dr Karen Ramsden said Mr Kirkup died of haemorrhage caused by a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm. She added: “I don’t think we can prove that chronic cocaine use was the cause.” Dr Robert Palin, who assessed Mr Kirkup when he attended A&E, said that although the actor went to hospital complaining of chest pains, he did not talk about it during their conversation.

He said Mr Kirkup described pain in his upper abdomen and told the doctor he had used ‘recreational drugs and alcohol to celebrate his birthday the week before’.













Dr Palin told the hearing that an EKG and further tests did not change his opinion that the most likely cause of the pain was gastritis.

The doctor said Mr Kirkup’s drinking and drug use ‘did not affect my reasoning in any way’.

Dr. Thomas Davies, consultant in emergency medicine, gave an update on the incident.

He told the inquest the aneurysm would “probably” have been present when he went to hospital, but would also likely have been “undetectable”. Concluding that Mr Kirkup died of natural causes, Deputy Coroner Ian Pears said: “It is quite clear that cardiac procedures were followed. “I do not criticize at all what happened in the hospital and I understand the reason for the discharge.

“It’s one of those things where, unfortunately, the condition then broke down and became a terminal event.”

Although best known for previous Peaky Blinders performances, Toby also includes a number of Shakespearean roles for Manchester-based theater, while his screen credits included an appearance on Channel 4’s The Mill.

His family’s statement describes him as “a gifted musician, sportsman and actor” who “has helped so many people” with his work in rehabilitation clinics.

