‘The Batman’ Runtime Confirmed To Be Nearly 3 Hours – The Hollywood Reporter





Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ novella The Batman the film lasts two hours and 55 minutes. The long run features around eight minutes of credits, Warner Bros. insiders have confirmed. The Hollywood Reporter Thusday. As such, it’s the longest runtime of any solo Batman picture and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero film behind rival Marvel. Avengers: Endgame, which ran for three hours and one minute on course to become the No. 2 highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for the longest superhero photo is by Zack Snyder Justice League at four hours and two minutes, although the director’s cut never played in theaters. (The version shown on the big screen lasted a good two hours.) The Batman, from Warner Bros. and DC, stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The upcoming film, which hits theaters March 4, focuses on Bruce Wayne’s early crime-fighting days. The movie is full of Batman’s rogues gallery, so it’s bound to be complex. Paul Dano plays The Riddler, a serial killer pursued by Batman. Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman and Colin Farrell appears as the Penguin. A number of fan sites discussed the runtime, which came to light following the film receiving a PG-13 rating. (The studios must deliver a locked cut of the film to the classification committee.) A lot of recent movies are longer than two hours and 30 minutes, which automatically reduces one show per day. An exception is the blockbuster from Sony and Marvel Spider-Man: No Coming Home (2:28) – if only by a margin. As it concerns the Batman, Warners will be able to make up the difference by putting the film on more screens. The longest of Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies was The dark knight rises (2:44). by Joel Schumacher batman forever, which revived the flagship franchise in 1995, was two hours and one minute, while Nolan The black Knight was two hours and 32 minutes. On the Marvel side of superhero aisle, The Avengers was two hours and 23 minutes, while Avengers: Infinity War was two hours and 29 minutes. Lately, the proliferation of feature films has been notable. no time to die (2:43) was the longest installment in the James Bond franchise, while Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Chloe Zhao Eternals lasted two hours and 36 minutes. by Ridley Scott Gucci House was two hours and 38 minutes and its The last duel, two hours and 32 minutes. Like Scott, the Batman Filmmaker Reeves is known for making movies that run north of two hours. War for the Planet of the Apes was two hours and 20 minutes, preceded by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes at two hours and 10 minutes. All official durations include credits.

