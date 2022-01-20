Entertainment
German actor Hardy Kruger, star of adventure films, has died
BERLIN Hardy Kruger, considered one of the best post-war German actors, has died. He was 93 years old.
His Hamburg-based literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, said Thursday that Kruger died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday in California, where he was living with his third wife, American-born writer Anita Park.
Kruger starred in the 1957 British film The One That Got Away about a captured German fighter pilot who stages a series of daring attempts to evade the Allies and, as the title suggests, ultimately succeeds.
His charm, good looks and the fact that he deserted the Nazi army towards the end of World War II helped Kruger land other roles at a time when Germans of his generation were still suspect abroad. .
Kruger appeared in a series of English-language adventure and war films, including Barry Lyndon (1975), A Bridge too Far (1977), and The Wild Geese (1978).
Later, he focused on making travel films for German television, writing books, and occasional stage performance.
Franz Eberhard August Krueger was born on April 12, 1928 in Berlin.
Initially he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his engineer father, but while at an elite Nazi boarding school he appeared in the 1944 film Junge Adler.
While it was intended as a propaganda film, Kruger’s encounter with older actors on set opened his eyes to the horrors of Adolf Hitler’s dictatorship.
As the war turned against Germany, the Krugers Hitler Youth unit was drafted into the new SS Nibelungen Division.
Kruger, who was 16 at the time, found himself fighting experienced American troops in southern Germany.
In a 2006 interview with the German daily Bild, he recounted how he and his classmates were sent to the front as cannon fodder in Hitler’s futile attempt to stop the Allied advance.
I knew the war was lost, he told the newspaper. I knew there were concentration camps and that the Nazis were a gang of criminals.
Kruger deserted, was captured by the Allies, and spent some time as a prisoner of war. After the war he returned to acting, first in movie theaters and then in Germany’s burgeoning film industry.
Ambition drove Kruger to Paris and London where he studied French and English, and dropped the umlaut in his surname, in hopes of landing more glamorous roles in foreign films.
His breakthrough came when English director Roy Baker cast Kruger as Luftwaffe ace Franz von Werra in The One That Got Away. Kruger managed to fit the archetypal blonde German soldier without appearing cold and superior, thus avoiding being cast as the villain in the war movie roles that would inevitably follow.
“I had no interest in playing the war criminal,” Kruger said in a 2003 interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, adding that he wanted to portray the many Germans who found themselves participating in the war against their thank you. Later, Kruger supported campaigns to educate younger generations about Nazi crimes and confront neo-Nazi groups in post-war Germany.
Fighting racism and educating young people was his personal mission in life, Kruger’s agent said in a statement. His human warmth, his joie de vivre and his unshakeable sense of justice made him unforgettable.
Again in the role of a former fighter pilot, Kruger starred in the French film Les Dimanches de Ville d’Avray, which won the Oscar for best foreign film in 1963. Claude Martin, former French ambassador to Berlin said years later that the film inspired sympathy for the Germans among French moviegoers whose memories of the war were still fresh.
During the 1960s and 1970s, Kruger appeared in many international blockbusters, alongside John Wayne in the safari film Hatari (1962) and The Flight of the Phoenix (1965), whose all-star cast included James Stewart , Richard Attenborough and Peter Finch.
A great traveler, he once owned a farm in Tanzania at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro.
After World War II, he was one of the first German actors to gain international recognition, German Culture Minister Claudia Roth said in a statement. Hardy Kruger’s power as an artist and his clear stance against right-wing violence will be missed, she said.
Kruger is survived by Park and his children Christiane, Malaika and Hardy Jr. from previous marriages.
” Previous
Got Tix: where to find concert tickets for upcoming shows
Related stories
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2022/01/20/german-actor-hardy-kruger-star-of-adventure-movies-dies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022