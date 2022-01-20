Movie Review: Hollywood Tries ‘Scream’ Again





LIMA — It’s not as if moviegoers weren’t warned. With the latest version of “Scream”, what you see – knives and buckets of blood – is what you get. The film’s trailers and social media posts don’t leave much to the imagination. Indeed, Kevin Williamson’s original story is revived, a quarter century after someone wearing the infamous Ghostface mask wreaked havoc in a small California town. This year’s revival opens with a recognizable scene, but with a different young woman named Tara (Jenna Ortega) home alone, answering her family’s landline while mom is away. The Spooky Caller is a new incognito killer as Ghostface, who attacks the teenage girl, luring her estranged sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) – who is hiding a secret – home. We are also introduced to a group of juvenile characters who embody artifice and seem hand-selected by the United Nations. Middle-aged contestants resurfacing from the 1996 ancestor include Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell resurrecting their roles as Gale, Dewey, and Sidney, respectively. The main killer from the original film is also back – as the Man in the Mirror, in the form of Skeet Ulrich. With the litany of evasions, motives and sketchy alibi, the suspects could be almost anyone on screen. As if the public were a little slow to capture, an actor specifies: “We are all suspects. The script piles the jokes inside, with tedious references to a movie series called “Stab.” This leads to an inevitable moment: while watching a “Stab” sequel, a “Scream” character doesn’t notice the real killer sneaking up on her. The potential murder segments turn out to be less scary than gratuitous. The suspense is sorely lacking; any momentary sense of dread does not last. Ghostface’s attacks are often telegraphed: if he’s not behind one door, rest assured he’ll come out the next. A few performers come off as authentic – no easy task in this chaotic show. Arquette is a natural fit as an abandoned, desperate officer keeping a low profile; young Ortega shows promise as a sacrificial lamb; while Campbell plays it cool and untouched, giving the film some dignity. Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are the co-directors, but 2022’s “Scream” — for most intent and purpose — may as well have been crafted by any filmmaker. Given the similar storyline and familiar faces, most viewers are likely to disagree with Dewey’s assertion that “something about this one just looks different.” Neve Campbell, left, and Courteney Cox reprise their roles in the 2022 version of “Scream.” Contact James Luksic at 567-242-0399.

