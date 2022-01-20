Entertainment
Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh’s swan song in Paris | Way of life
PARIS (AP) Louis Vuitton pulled out all the stops on Thursday to showcase the latest collection from Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American creative director, who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer.
The scene of a bedroom, stairway, trampoline and smoking fireplace on the runway in central Paris evoked nostalgic images reminiscent of Abloh’s childhood, tying in with the themes that defined his Louis Louis aesthetic. Vuitton since 2018.
Here are some highlights from the Fall/Winter 2022 Thursday shows.
Life is so short you can’t wait even a day is one of Abloh’s quotes included in the show’s notes. It was typical of the epicureanism and optimism of this exhibit and of the life and art of the Illinois-born designer.
The richly colored presentation of the Carreau du Temple in the Marais was a fitting swansong. It started with acrobat models repeatedly bouncing off a hidden trampoline and back up an ascending staircase.
Large pointed ears on Batman-like caps evoked his childhood obsessions, as did oversized baseball headwear or graffiti-style prints.
Loose, pointy-shouldered suits, often long in proportion, defined much of the aesthetic that permeated basketball and street wear. Despite the nostalgia, the designs had a typically aggressive edge to them from the former Kanye West collaborator.
Shrill bright purples, candy blues and lots of acid colors mixed with gold chains, chunky collars and side-worn caps. Prints and patterns shone in intentionally irresistible combinations.
Abloh’s street-infused styles had marked a departure for the house from the more luxurious styles of its predecessor, British designer Kim Jones. Now the big question is whether Vuitton will continue in Abloh’s vein or change tack again.
A sign of Abloh’s popularity, Louis Vuitton presents the show twice on Thursday.
PARIS FASHION WEEK RESTRICTIONS
Paris Fashion Week celebrities, designers and editors face strict COVID-19 measures and must provide proof of vaccination to participate in the shows.
According to the latest guidelines from the Paris authorities, there is no standing room only seated, masked guests can attend, spaced one meter (3 feet) apart, while fewer photographers than usual are authorized.
On Sunday, the French government gave final approval to President Emmanuel Macron’s plans for a vaccination pass, requiring everyone to have a vaccination certificate to enter public places.
RICK OWENS IS WACKY, SUBLIME
Rick Owens put on a quirky and highly creative show that saw models with strobe lights on their heads, in a venue so dark that guests struggled to see the clothes on display.
The designs were very inventive. A Jesus guy with a bare chest, long hair and oversized chainmail started the show in platform wading boots. It was one of the less wacky designs.
Soon, studded chokers, zipped hoods and quilted material head coverings appeared on models to completely hide their faces. Our eye has become accustomed to a masked face, Owens said in the program notes.
Woolen drella coats were tied around poncho-like designs, one of many interesting oversized and trapeze silhouettes in this fun range.
Elsewhere, Owens replaced masking with bright lighting. The models sported black helmets with nearly one meter (3ft) strobe lights attached.
Functionality is at the heart of the trendy Danish brand Rains. Designers Daniel Brix and Philip Lotko, who met at Denmark’s TEKO Design School before founding the label in 2012, seem to have rush in mind.
The raincoat is indeed the piece de resistance of the brand. On the Thursday show, the down jacket was the main theme, creatively used to cover rainy weather and interplanetary travel.
Toggles and utility straps fuss over oversized looks. Lotko described the brand’s mission as focusing on and elevating functional design.
Anorak yellow was used with aplomb on several looks, including a crossover bouffant shawl, which paired Asian style with the concept of an emergency electric blanket. It was one of many brilliant twists that served to cement the brand as an important voice in fashion-forward designs for men.
