Entertainment
Tribute to actor Gaspard Ulliel
On January 18, 2022, the French actorGaspard ullielhad a skiing accident in the department of Savoy in the French Alps. Not wearing a helmet, he collided with another skier on an intermediate level run. Found unconscious lying in the snow, Ulliel was transferred by helicopter to the Grenoble University Hospital where he died of a traumatic brain injury on January 19, at the age of 37.The other skier is unharmed. Gaspard Ulliel leaves behind his beloved companion of ten years, the model and singer Gall Pietri, their six-year-old son Orso, as well as his parents Christine and Serge Ulliel.
Ulliel was born on November 25, 1984 in Boulogne-Billancourt, to Christine, fashion show producer and Serge, stylist. Only son, he grew up in Paris. Gaspard was a handsome child with an angelic face. But at age 6, he was attacked by a Doberman Pincher, which he had tried to ride like a horse, leaving a scar on his left cheek. This small cut eventually turned into a dimple when Ulliel smiled and it quickly became distinctive, making him even more physically attractive than he already was.
When he was young, a stylist friend of his mother decided to get him into a modeling agency. At 12, he began to appear in television films, including an episode of A woman in white alongside the famous French actress Sandrine Bonnaire. As a teenager, he continued his education in a bilingual Parisian school. After obtaining a baccalaureate, he chose to study cinema at the University of Saint-Denis, with the hope of one day making his own films.
In 2001, his appearance in brotherhood of the wolf by Christophe Gans, marked his film debut. After playing roles in summer things by Michel Blanc and lostby André Tchin, he ends up abandoning his cinematographic projects to devote himself to acting. In 2004, he played alongside Audrey Tautou, Marion Cotillard and Jody Foster in A very long commitmentby Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Winner of the Csar award for best male hope at just 20 years old, Ulliel decided to continue playing. He went to player Jacquou le Croquantin 2007 after a massive sports preparation for the fight scenes. He also landed the lead role in Hannibal rising, making him a world star.In 2010, he took part in the perfume advertising campaign Bleu de Chanel in New York, working under the direction of Martin Scorsese and becoming one of Chanel’s muses. And men 2014, he starred in the biopic Saint Laurent by Bertrand Bonello, presented in the Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2017, he won the Csar Award for Best Actor for his role in It’s only the end of the world through Xavier Dolan. In March, he will appear for the last time, alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, in the Marvel Moon Knight series on Disney+.
France was shaken by the announcement of this sudden tragedy. Touching tributes poured in on the actress’ social media Marion Cotillard, filmmaker and actor Xavier Dolan, and even the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Everyone describes a handsome man, inside and out, using common terms like: elegant, kind, talented, magnetic, gentle, humble, sensitive, brilliant and intense.
