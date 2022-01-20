Netflix hit Cheer teaches Hollywood how to center sexual abuse

LaDarius Marshall, Gabi Butler, Jerry Harris and Monica Aldama join host Zach Stafford at BuzzFeeds AM To DM. Photo: Getty Images

In the second season of Netflixs Applaud, viewers are given a masterclass in how to center and give voice to the experiences of victims of alleged child sexual abuse. The show addresses sexual misconduct allegations regarding Sseason 1 breakout star Jerry Harris in an episode that can really only be described as a profile of courage.

Cheerleading is a sport that has largely escaped the public radar throughout its astronomical increase in participation and intensity over the past decade. Aside from YouTube and social media stars popping up here and there, the cheering scene was largely insular, it doesn’t have the Olympic appeal of gymnastics, or an NCAA-sanctioned sport, though many colleges have teams. But what does exist is an all-encompassing world for athletes in the sport, revealed in part to a wider American audience with the release of the hit Netflix show. Applaud in January 2020.

The cheering scene certainly wasn’t presented as some sort of perfect universe on the show. Eating disorder issues, academic difficulties, mental health issues, risk of serious injury, etc. were addressed in the first season, both explicitly and implicitly. But many of the students introduced in the first season, all of whom attended Navarro Community College in Texas, repeated the refrain that saved them. To say that the world of joy featured in the series is cult would be an overstatement, but it wasn’t entirely devoid of religious undertones either.

The dark underbelly of the sport and the culture that surrounds it was brought directly to light in the fifth episode of the second season which Netflix released as a surprise on January 12. Titled Jerry, the series comes to an abrupt end, shifting from following the national title-chasing teams to responding to allegations against season one star Jerry Harris.

In September 2020, Harris was charged with producing child pornography, and later admitted to FBI agents that he had exchanged explicit photos and engaged in sexual behavior with minors as young as 13. The 22-year-old has since pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The show had no choice but to answer the accusations if it were to continue creating it, and with something like this looming over the season and the crew, many of whom have described Harris as a family, there were about a million ways. gone wrong. I’ll give credit to the directors and producers of the show, but the real reason this episode managed to bring enough weight and seriousness to what happened was the remarkable courage of two teenagers who showed up to share their stories.

Given enough time to talk about their experiences of being solicited for explicit photos and sex, starting when they were 13 and Harris when they were 19, twins Sam and Charlie described the abuse they they had suffered from Harris. The unimaginable strength and bravery it took to do what they did was made clear in their narration accompanied by photos of them years ago to underline how young they were when Harris initially brought them in. contacted. Their surnames have not been disclosed as they are still minors.

The twins are represented by attorney Sarah Klein, who was one of many gymnasts who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar. There’s an interesting dichotomy that emerges between his story and that of the twins Nassar had structural and authoritarian power over his absent victims in the Harris case. But Harris even before Applaud released had social power in the incredibly insular world of cheerleading, which the twins had recently joined at the time. For a 13-year-old who just wanted to fit in with this new community, rejecting advances, no matter how inappropriate, from someone incredibly popular and pseudo-famous in their world just didn’t seem like an option. Nor would telling anyone what was going on risk total alienation by calling out a universally beloved star.

Interspersed with shot after shot of Harris surrounded by adoring fans, teammates and coaches, winning accolades, meeting Ellen DeGeneres, interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, filming commercials for Walmart and Cheerios, video chatting with President Joe Biden, the voiceover of Sam and Charlie’s Experience triggers a sense of sinking for viewers with the show’s success, Harris is no longer popular just within the cheering community. He was becoming a total celebrity in the real world, which made it an all the more important accusation to make.

But they did, and they weren’t the only ones to show that court documents show Harris solicited and exchanged explicit photos with 10 to 15 minors as adults. With Harris’ growing influence, it’s no exaggeration to say that the twins’ choice to come forward and risk complete isolation within their chosen community likely saved other children from going through the same thing. thing. When asked if they regretted their decision to come forward, they answered with a simultaneous and resounding no.

After Sam and I spoke out, almost all sense of community was ripped from us, Charlie told the camera. At competitions, we would walk down the halls and everyone would stare at us, point fingers and whisper. We felt so isolated.

Added their mother, it really shed some light on why so few people come out and talk about it. It is so extraordinarily difficult.

The twins’ experience and their account of it viscerally demonstrates why it is so profoundly difficult, and can seem impossible, to bring forward allegations of sexual abuse. It’s tough either way, but there’s a particular weight added when an attacker is popular, powerful, or famous in any way, of which Harris is all three. One is deeply struck by the emotional toll it must have taken on these teenagers to keep the abuse a secret and report it.

A USA today report which came out earlier this month revealed that it’s actually a systemic problem with joy and it goes much deeper than an older athlete taking advantage of a younger one. There are, according to the article, 180 people affiliated with cheerleading who have faced charges of sexual misconduct involving minors but have not been banned by the sport’s two governing bodies… More than 140 d ‘among them a group that includes coaches, choreographers and others directly linked to the activity have been convicted and 74 are registered sex offenders.