Nick Cannon is insecure about his ‘skinny’ body in the bedroom | Entertainment

Nick Cannon struggles with body image issues in the bedroom.
The Masked Singer host has revealed he’s feared being skinny for as long as he can remember, so he hides under the covers when he gets ‘intimate’ with a woman with him while leading a panel on his eponymous talk show.
Speaking on “The Nick Cannon Show” with Marriage Boot Camp therapist Dr. Ish Major, the 41-year-old rapper asked: Are there any insecurities when it comes to the bedroom? I’ll tell you up front that I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate.
I’ve been skinny all my life so I’ve never liked being completely naked, I hide under the covers. As much as I boast of being in good shape.
The former Americas Got Talent host – who had four children in a year – has vowed to step back in 2022 after receiving advice from his therapist.
In October 2021 Nick revealed: I’m single right now, I’ll see if I can make it to 2022.
He added: “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, sometimes being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents, I experienced such a broad upbringing that I have such love. and such a passion for children and family.
“I also want a big family. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked for, but ask and you shall receive.
But I’m not sitting here planning it. My therapist says I should be single.
The former Wildn Out host first became a father with ex-wife Mariah Carey to ten-year-old fraternal twins Moroccan and Munroe. With ex-girlfriend Britney Bell, he has a four-year-old son, Golden, and a 13-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen.
In June last year, Abby De La Rose gave birth to her second set of twins, Zion and Zillion.
That same month, his and Alyssa Scotts’ son Zen were born, but tragically died of brain cancer in December at the age of five months.
