Kashmera Shah reacts after Krushna Abhishek gave her sister Arti Singh her luxury car

Krushna Abhishek bought a luxury car and it became the talk of the town. Arti Singh posted a photo with the car and captioned how proud she is of her brother and that she can't afford to buy this car now and he also fulfilled his dream of having one. "So so proud of you. Well I've never been in cars but this was my dream car. I can't afford it right now but you bought it and you made my dream come true. dream.. and you deserve every moment because you work so so hard.. proud sister".

Being a big brother, Krushna replied to his sister saying it was her car and not hers. While Kashmera Shah's comment has won a lot of eyeballs. Kashmera is now for her humor, she immediately responded on the post saying it's her car too. Arti agreed with her, saying, "Obviously you're her lucky charm." Bollwyoodlife spoke exclusively to Krushna about her buying the luxury car and handing it over to her sister Arti. He said: "Yes definitely for her anything and that's hers too". He even added that he was waiting for her wedding and that he would do his best, "Now waiting for her wedding will do the best for her because she has been the best sister".

Kashmera is also very fond of Arti and the world witnessed this in Bigg Boss 13's house when she came to support her. Kash had told Salman Khan that Arti was like his daughter and he never thought of her as a sister-in-law.

