



It was a career honor that Jeff Daniels probably didn’t think he was going to receive. The famous actor, musician and producer carved his way into history on Wednesday by inspiring the name of a very special species of worm recently discovered. The parasite now dubbed Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi kills tarantulas, just like Daniels did in the 1990 cult classic Arachnophobia. (Note: For all concerned, unlike his newly discovered namesake, Daniels has no Actually kill all the spiders. Allegedly no arachnids were harmed on the tray.) Being named after a self-fertilizing hermaphrodite worm that lives about 11 days in a lab is an accolade no other artist can claim, according to a press release from the University of California, Riverside. trumpet success noted. Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi is just one of over 25,000 species of nematodes also known as roundworms that have been discovered and named. The many parasites, considered among the most abundant animals on Earth, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, can be found on plants, in beer malts, and even deep in the earth’s crust. The Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi is the only one to take down tarantulas. The worms inhabit the mouths of spiders and have a strange impact on their behavior, including causing them to walk on their tiptoes. They also impact and inhibit spiders from using its fangs. His character in the film is a spider killer, which is exactly what these nematodes are, said parasitologist Adler Dillman of Daniels at UC Riverside. Dillman, who led the team that discovered the Jeffdanielsi, was first tipped off when he got a call from a wholesale tarantula breeder losing his spiders to a strange disease in 2019. Daniels expressed his appreciation for the honor. When I first heard that a new species of nematode was named after me, I thought: Why? Is there a resemblance? he said in response to the UCR. He added that the name made him smile, And of course in Hollywood you haven’t really made it until you’ve been recognized by those in the field of parasitology.

