Entertainment
Artist paints furniture personalities | News, Sports, Jobs
Bowbells artist Erica Jespersen’s work highlights the more animate side of something we use every day — furniture. Jespersen’s exhibit. “Portraits of Furniture” is on display in the Taube Museum of Art’s Langer Gallery. The artist named each one of the pieces to reflect the personalities of the subjects. Ethel, Clarence, and Sophie are just a few of them.
Jespersen, a mother of two young children, started her watercolor portraits in the end of 2019 when she was pregnant with her youngest and finished them at the beginning of 2020.
“I’m pregnant with my second when I start these pieces, and then I had a little, colicky newborn, I don’t know how I had time to do all these,” she said.
The pieces of furniture that ultimately became the subjects of her exhibition inspired her with their various personalities. She said in her bio that she wants the viewer to be able to picture the type of person she sees behind the furniture pieces.
“A lot of my furniture is antique, so it has all this personality and character that I’m just surrounded with. I’m just painting things that are in my life and showing their personality and what I see them in them,” Jespersen said.
Executive Director of the Taube, Rachel Alfaro, said that Jespersen’s work caught her eye when it was on display at the James Memorial Art Center in Williston. The names of the portraits were one of the things that drew Alfaro to Jespersen’s work.
“I reached out to her directly and offered her an exhibition,” Alfaro said. “Yes, she’s painting things that she can see directly like chairs, but they all have people names. I just found that really interesting because it gives personality to them instead of it just being a painting of a chair.”
Currently, she’s working on some watercolor florals. She said she’s gravitated toward using watercolors when she works from home because it’s a medium allows her to start and stop a piece if her children, who are two and three-years-old, need her attention.
“And if I’m painting, they want to paint too, but that usually only lasts for five minutes. I think it’s the age to where they just like to scribble on everything, sometimes it’s the walls unfortunately,” she said.
Jespersen is planning to acquire her own studio in Bowbells soon, so she’ll have space to continue with and expand her range of work.
“I’m currently in the process of buying one of the store fronts here in Bowbells. We’re gonna be closing next month, but I have the keys and we’ve been working on cleaning,” she said. “I’m gonna have space to work and hopefully work in more mediums like I used to be able to.”
There will be a reception for Jespersen’s artwork today from 5-7 pm at the Taube Museum of Art. The reception is free and open to the public. The artwork will be displayed at the museum through Feb. 11. For more information, contact the Taube Museum of Art at 838-4445 or visit their website at https://taubemuseum.org/
Sources
2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2022/01/artist-paints-furniture-personalities/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022