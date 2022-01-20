5 Bollywood celebrities become matchmakers, Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar





Suara.com – Love comes unexpectedly, but it can also pass through intermediaries. Not a few Bollywood celebrities who meet their soul mates through friends or family intermediaries. Including several Bollywood celebrities, so the matchmaker below has managed to unite other celebrity couples. From Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar turned out to have a significant role in the love story of their famous colleagues. Even though feelings can’t be forced, these celebrities are helping this couple find each other. So, are you curious about which Bollywood celebrities are matchmakers? The points below are the full review reported by Bollywoodshaadis.com and several sources. 1. Karan Johar Read also :

Kareena Kapoor’s family is exciting, 5 Bollywood celebrity New Year moments Karan Johar is the matchmaker for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, as well as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. [Instagram] Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar is said to have an important role in the love story of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Karan and Abhishek have a good relationship. After meeting Aishwarya on the flight, Karan assures Abhishek that he and Aishwarya will be a perfect couple. After Karan Johar’s persuasion, Abhishek and Aishwarya start dating while filming their movie Guru. It happened in 2006 and the two got married in 2007. Karan Johar also played Cupid for the couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Karan Johar brings Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia together in a corner at a party. Even Karan also announced his second marriage on his social media in 2018. 2. Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar is the matchmaker of Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma. Bollywood actress, Asin Thottumkal surprised everyone when she released her bachelorette party with Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016. It’s no secret that their close friend, Akshay Kumar , is the matchmaker for both. Akshay is Rahul’s best friend who also worked with Asin in many movies. Read also :

Synopsis Arangi Re: Sara Ali Khan confused to choose husband or boyfriend “It was during Housefull 2 ​​and we were in Delhi. Don’t laugh, but we were playing hide and seek, and I made them both hide in one closet. That’s how it went. started and it’s great that they’re getting married”. now,” Akshay Kumar said in a joint interview. Hindustan Times some time ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/entertainment/2022/01/20/193539/5-seleb-bollywood-jadi-mak-comblang-karan-johar-sampai-akshay-kumar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos