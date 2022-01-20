Mississippi actor featured on ABC’s “Women of the Movement”





A metro-area actor says he’s blessed and grateful to have a role in the ABC limited series “Women of the Movement.” Rankin County’s Jason Gaines appears in four of the series’ six episodes, which was rated gold for ABC. Each week, more than 3 million viewers have watched the historical drama depict the efforts of Mamie Till-Mobley as she attempts to seek justice in the heinous murder of her son, Emmett Till. “My character is Johnny Whitten. I’m on the defense team with other great, great actors,” Gaines said. “It’s such a blessing to be part of the program, especially when it’s filmed here in my home state of Mississippi. I’m so grateful.” Gaines grew up in Decatur, Newton County, but has called Rankin County home for about six years. He’s been in other TV shows and movies, including one filmed last year in Clinton, but he said “Women of the Movement” was unlike any other. “In any project, you always want to do your best as a character, but this was a bit different because they’re real people. It was a major event in our history, so you want to get it right” , did he declare. Gaines’ roles were filmed primarily in the town of Sumner, Tallahatchie County. This is where the real trial of the men accused of killing Emmett Till in 1955 was held. “I can say the cast, the crew, they were all phenomenal in making sure that happened. It was just awesome to be a part of that and like I said, being made here in Mississippi was such a blessing and I was so grateful to be cast,” Gaines said. work that you just knew once you left that last day of filming, you just knew it was going to be big. It’s going to be really big,” Gaines said. Bigger than he ever imagined, made with a cast that hell never forgets “I can tell you meet so many different people on different sets, but it was really like working with a family,” Gaines said. “I don’t know what it was like, but it was just an amazing feeling on set and everyone worked so well together to make it happen.” The final two episodes aired at 7 p.m. Thursday on 16 WAPT.

