Hollywood Casino Morgantown brings in $2.8 million in December





Despite opening its doors on December 22, the Hollywood Casino Morgantown had 10 profitable days. Penn National Gaming’s newest facility had total revenue of $2.8 million in December, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported Thursday. Down, the casino received $2.4 million from slots, $389,818 from table games and $39,535 from its sports bets. A year ago, Hollywood Morgantown reported total revenue of $33,148 as it had just opened its digital sportsbook. For the year, the bookmaker achieved a turnover of 7.6 million dollars. Overall, PGCB reported overall revenue for the month of $406.3 million, a 141% year-over-year increase. Tax revenue was about $165 million. Wyomissing-based Penn National had the highest-grossing casino in the state in December, as Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course brought in $58.8 million. Internet games accounted for the bulk of this total with revenues of $40.5 million. Slots accounted for $13.1 million and table games $2.4 million. The bookmaker made a turnover of 2.6 million dollars. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington County had revenue of $20.4 million, an increase of 127% year-on-year. Slots brought in $13.4 million, sports betting brought in $4.5 million, and table games brought in $2.4 million. Hollywood Casino York closed the year with revenues of $6.8 million, including $5.1 million from slots. Among the regional casinos: Parx Casino, Bensalem, Bucks County, had aggregate revenue of $55.5 million, with slots revenue of $33.6 million and table games of $17.7 million dollars. I-Gaming was at $3.6 million. Rivers Casino Philadelphia made $44.7 million in revenue. I-Gaming generated the bulk of revenue at $26 million, while slots were at $9.7 million and table games at $8.4 million. Valley Forge Casino earned $37.8 million in revenue, with much of its revenue coming from I-Gaming, which accounted for $18.4 million of the total. Sports betting accounted for $7.9 million. The slot machines brought in $9.1 million. Wind Creek, Bethlehem, had revenue of $41.9 million. It did well with slots, which brought in $21.7 million, and table games, which brought in $19 million. Live! Casino Philadelphia raised $20.2 million, including $9.1 million from slots and $8.6 million from table games. Harrahs Philadelphia, Chester, had revenue of $16.1 million. Most of that figure came from slots, which brought in $11.4 million. Revenue from the video game terminal was $3.3 million, including $2.1 million at Marquee by Penn, owned by Penn National. 2021 results The Gaming Control Board reported a record $4.7 billion for calendar year 2021. This compares to $2.6 billion in 2020 and $3.4 billion in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic. Hollywood Casino at Penn National was the big winner for I-Gaming with revenue of $418.8 million, a 241% year-over-year increase. Slots revenue was $175.6 million and table games brought in $31.7 million. Parx led in both slots at $409.4 million and table games at $207.7 million. Valley Forge Casino had the highest earnings in sports betting with $150.8 million. VGTs grossed $39.8 million, with Marquee by Penn grossing $27.6 million.

