Bill Paxtons’ family may seek punitive damages against Cedars-Sinai over actors’ 2017 deaths





Relatives of the late actor Bill Paxton, who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center regarding his death 2017, can seek punitive damages at trial, a judge ruled today. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven J. Kleifield denied a defense motion to dismiss the claim for punitive damages over the cast’s body disposition that is part of the lawsuit filed in February 2018. by the actors widow, Louise Paxton, and child couple, James and Lydia Paxton. No More Deadline Family members allege that Cedars-Sinai and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad intentionally interfered with and thwarted their request for an autopsy to conceal the cause of Paxton’s death. The defendants made such an unintended promise to perform an autopsy on William Paxton so they could cover up their role in Mr Paxton’s death, the prosecution says. Relatives of Paxtons say that if they had known the autopsy would not have been performed at Cedars, they would have made other arrangements to ensure the actors’ autopsy had taken place before his cremation. Cedars is not submitting any evidence as to who made the misrepresentation to the plaintiffs, who was involved in the misrepresentation, or who was involved in the decision not to perform the autopsy, the judge wrote. In their court documents, attorneys for the hospital said Cedars-Sinai had no advanced knowledge of employee unfitness related to the disposal of the bodies. The hospital also never authorized or ratified any alleged wrongful conduct related to the disposal of Paxton’s body, according to court documents from the hospital’s attorneys. The actor’s death certificate says he died of a stroke on February 25, 2017, 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to the aorta. He was 61 years old. The story continues The heart surgery recommended to Bill Paxton was not indicated, the suit says. Mr. Paxton did not even meet Khoynezhad’s own criteria for such an operation. Khoynezhad was a cardiothoracic surgeon employed by Cedars-Sinai who was known before Paxton’s death to practice what hospital staff testified to as cowboy medicine, according to the suit. In Khoynezhad’s quest to generate more surgeries and higher numbers, he continued to push the boundaries and pushed to do surgeries on cases that were marginal at best, the suit says. Additionally, Khoynezhad was commonly referred to among personnel as the AK-47, the title for an assault weapon, the suit says. Khoynezhad no longer works at Cedars-Sinai. The trial was recently postponed from March to September 19. Paxton was in films such as Tornado, Apollo 13, Titanic, almost dark and aliens and televisions Great love and Hatfield and McCoy. City News Service contributed to this report. Best of Deadline Register for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and instagram.

