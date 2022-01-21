From Manitoba to Hollywood: Local Coffee Company to be Featured at Several Awards Ceremonies





WINNIPEG- A Manitoba coffee company travels to Hollywood for a handful of award shows, including the Oscars. Writers and Rockers Coffee will be an item featured in celebrity gift bags at the film’s annual awards show. Robert Young, the brand’s creator who is also an author, said the idea of ​​creating his own cafe started while he was writing. “I was commenting on social media on how much coffee I was drinking and some suggested I create my own coffee blend,” Young said in an interview Thursday. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.” Young said the Oscar gig took place after he received an email stating he was the coffee supplier for the MTV Movie and TV Awards. “So I called and they were really interested in having my coffee in the goody bags, but they also wanted me to be there to serve it in the living room and the green room,” Young said. He said MTV’s public relations department had seen the coffee brand on social media and liked what the company was doing. After getting the MTV spot, Young said he received a phone call a few days later asking if he wanted to perform at any other events. “They said their coffee supplier for the Grammys had backed off and we’d be interested in doing that. So of course we took that one, and then with the Grammys postponed until March, they were also trying to plan the event around the Oscars. So the three of us are going to be there, he says. He said he would be at the MTV Awards, but wouldn’t be going to the Grammys or the Oscars, noting for him that it was just too early to travel. Young said they’ve already created a mix specifically for the Grammys and are currently working on a mix for the Oscars. “We have a few months to work on it. But we’ll send samples over there and make sure they approve everything,” he said. If people are interested in buying a bag of Young coffee it is sold at Radiance Gifts on Corydon Avenue or it can be ordered in line. – With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.

