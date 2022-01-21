‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Support Tyra Banks After Watching Her Andr Leon Talley Tribute





Before presenting famous candidates and their professional partners on Dancing with the stars, Tyra Banks imparted his knowledge of the fashion industry to the hopefuls for 23 seasons. During her stint on the reality show, she served as a judge alongside a dozen fashion icons, including her dear friend Andre Leon Talley. January 18, the news has fallen that the fashion journalist died at the age of 73 and that Tyra was part of the many celebrities who paid tribute to the pioneer. Originally from Washington, D.C., Andre became famous While vogue where he rose through the ranks to chief information officer in 1983 and then made history by becoming the first black male creative director in 1988. Besides his undeniable influence in the fashion industry, Tyra also knew him as a remarkable person on and off the track. . “I had never met such a prolific person serving up a rare blend of fashion ‘fabulousness’ and a genuine love of southern comfort until I met @andreltalley,” she wrote on Instagram. “Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher – a generous and genius historian. Tyra Banks posted a photo tribute on Instagram, writing, “He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher.” Cindy Ord She continued: “Scholar, colleague, effervescent spirit, legend… you are resting now, dear André. But your spirit, your “je ne sais quoi”, your VOICE – your laughter, your cries of effervescent and delicious joy… I hear it now. And will be forever. We all will. 💛.” Reacting to Tyra’s heartfelt words, fans were also overcome with emotions, posting crying emojis, praying hand emojis, and heart emojis. Others reached out to the former model in the comments section with kind messages. “My deepest condolences…it’s a great loss 💔💔💔,” one person wrote. “My heart aches for you right now. He was one of the most, if not the most iconic judges. So funny, so kind and so opinionated and fun to watch,” added another. “His legendary impact on our community and the world will never be forgotten,” one follower commented. André Leon Talley speaks at a November 2018 event in Savannah, Georgia. Cindy OrdGetty Images After occupying his position as creative director until 1995, André joined the O the magazine team and continued to contribute to vogue. Finally, he returned in 1998 to become vogue‘s editor until 2013. André has become synonymous with ANTME when he joined the panel in 2010 for cycles 14 through 17. A statement on his official Instagram page read in part, “Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life longtime creative director of vogue during its rise to prominence as the global fashion bible. Over the past five decades as an international icon, he has been a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrate young creators. Selena Barrientos

Deputy Entertainment and News Editor

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

