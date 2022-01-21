Festival du Voyageur plans hybrid program with 2022 event just weeks away – Winnipeg





The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means organizers of Festival du Voyageur, Western Canada’s largest francophone event, are ramping up their creativity for next month’s event. Organizers said Thursday that a hybrid format with in-person and virtual elements is planned for the 53rd annual festival, which kicks off Feb. 18. “Just as the Voyageurs did through troubled waters, we continue to push the canoe forward,” said festival director Darrel Nadeau. “Festival-goers want to be back at Parc du Voyageur to celebrate once again, dance and be festive. We owe it to them to remain optimistic about the 2022 Festival lineup and have planned over 50 performances, outdoor activities and various ways to celebrate at home. Read more: Bring the Festival du Voyageur home with the virtual version The story continues under the ad This year’s festival will continue to offer the outdoor activities it has become famous for, including historic interpretation at Fort Gibraltar, sleigh rides, snowshoeing and children’s activities. Trending Stories 40 Ontario doctors currently under investigation for COVID-19 concerns: College

Man charged after four people were found dead near Canada-US border in Manitoba A mobile concert trailer, the new Bote chansons, will offer in-person music, while a series of live performances will take place at the Center Culturel Franco-Manitobain — for in-person and virtual audiences. Organizers said they would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adapt to any potential changes in restrictions.















