Salman Khan teases teaser in cryptic Twitter post, activates his Bigg Boss mode: ‘Sab sunn raha hoon’ | Bollywood

It’s not everyday that Salman Khan tweets so when the actor posted a tweet from his account on Thursday night, fans were thrilled. This excitement quickly turned to confusion, as most were unable to decipher the cryptic tweet.

Salman posted a picture of himself on Twitter where he can be seen with a rag tied over his head, staring off camera. The text of the tweet read: “I have to post ads and trailers etc…apne hi brands hain na…Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon (These are all my brands…You understand? J ‘hear everything), I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser (Today a post, tomorrow a teaser).”

I have to post ads and trailers etc… apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser. , pic.twitter.com/wy1hE8SIMr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 20, 2022

Many fans were left baffled by this seemingly random tweet without any context. Some wondered if he would drop a teaser to Tiger 3 while others argued he was talking about trade commitments. One fan replied, “Let me manage your twitter account bhai ye kaisa caption hai (what kind of caption is this).” Another referenced Golmaal’s famous line and tweeted, “Bhai kuch samjh nahi aaya but sunkar accha laga (I didn’t understand anything but felt good hearing it).”

Many fans even asked Salman to call his “friend” Shah Rukh Khan and give him this advice to tweet more regularly. Shah Rukh has notably been absent from Twitter for months since his son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a drug deal.

But some of Salman’s fans summed up the general mood. They were just happy to see their star post something. “Everything is welcome on your bhai account,” one fan tweeted in response.

Salman was last seen on screen alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth, released in November last year. He is set to make guest appearances in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan before starring in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif.