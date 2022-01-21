Eternals perfectly reverses one of the best acting trends of the last 5 years





One of Eternals main characters ended up being one of the most heroic, bucking the trend of his acting of the past five years.

Eternals has one of the biggest casts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the title team is made up of 10 members, and one of them perfectly bucks the trends of one of the best actors of recent years: Barry Keoghan . The MCU’s Infinity Saga is now over, but that universe continues to expand with its highly anticipated Phase 4, which does things differently by spanning both movies and TV shows, with the latter connecting to the movies. Phase 4 continues the stories of previously introduced characters, but also introduces new ones, such as the Eternals team. Directed by Chlo Zhao, Eternals follows the title team, an alien race created by the Celestial Judge Arishem in an effort to get rid of the Deviants (their evil counterparts) on Earth. The Eternals remained on Earth for centuries after defeating all deviants and helping society evolve, but they were not allowed to interfere with their conflicts. The Eternals eventually broke up but reunited several years later after the Deviants returned, their leader Ajak (Salma Hayek) was killed, and an apocalyptic event called The Emergence quickly approached. Thanks to their new leader, Sersi (Gemma Chan), the Eternals learned what their true origin and true purpose was, and with that came some twists on who the real bad guys were, as well as the betrayal of some members of the team, but not the one everyone was expecting at first. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Eternals Breaks Marvel’s Standalone Movie Rule The Eternals team consists of Ajak, Sersi, Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Barry Keoghan), but not all of them made it to the end of the film. Following the now famous Marvel secret, details on Eternals were kept under wraps and the trailers gave a different idea about some characters, especially Druig. It was heavily theorized before Eternals was released that Druig would be the movie’s villain, but it turns out that the Eternals’ villain and traitor was Ikaris, and Druig ended up being a fan-favorite character who showed a lot of empathy and understanding of the human race, and through this, Eternals reversed a trend that had followed Barry Keoghan.



Barry Keoghan has become best known for playing weird characters, especially over the past five years. One of Keoghans most notable roles was in Yorgos Lanthimos’ psychological horror thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer, where his character, Martin Lang, also had powers, but very obscure and twisted. In American animals, Keoghan played Spencer Reinhard, an art student who, along with other college friends, plans the heist of the school library, and in The green knight, he played a minor role as a scavenger where, along with two others, he ambushed Gawain (Dev Patek) and stole his green axe, belt, and horse. These and other roles gave Keoghan a certain image of an actor cast as weird characters who sometimes have a mean twist, which is why many thought Druig was going to be the Eternals traitor, but he ended up becoming one of the greatest and most compassionate heroes in history, subverting that perception of Keoghans characters in the process.

Before MCU Fans Can See Druig Again, Barry Keoghan Will Appear In The Batman as Stanley Merkel, partner of James Gordons (Jeffrey Wright) when he started in Gotham City, and he is also set to appear in Martin McDonaghs The Banshee of Inisherin and the war drama miniseries masters of the air, where he will play Lieutenant Curtis Biddick. It’s to be seen if Barry Keoghan will continue to play weird characters with villainous tendencies, but it’s fun to see him as one of the best characters inEternals and who may have an interesting future in the MCU. Next: Why Every Eternal Betrayed Or Remained True To Arishem’s Mission



